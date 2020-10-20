GRAND RAPIDS — Paul Holland made his second hole-in-one of the year at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The first ace was on the same hole on July 15,using a 6 hybrid. On Oct. 10, on hole No. 3, which was playing at 137 yards, he used a 5 iron to make the hole-in-one. He was playing with his son, Paul Holland Jr.

Both players were using the same type Callaway golf ball and there was some discussion on the green to determine which Paul Holland actually made the hole-in-one. Ultimately it was determined that it was Paul Sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments