GRAND RAPIDS — Here it is in early August with temperatures hovering in the high 80s and I decide to talk about hockey.
But with the recent occurrences in Grand Rapids regarding hockey, I think it is appropriate.
First, congratulations to Jack Peart, a recent graduate of Grand Rapids High School, for being selected in the second round by his hometown Minnesota Wild NHL hockey team. Jack said the Wild was his favorite team growing up so it is a perfect match.
Being drafted by an NHL team capped off a dream year for Jack. He was named First Team All State and the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota earlier this year, and he was named the Rookie of the Year while playing Junior hockey in Fargo, N.D.
Another Grand Rapids High School product, Hunter Sheperd of Cohasset, has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the NHL’s Washington Capitals.
The goaltender had a fabulous career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and let’s hope that Hunter is playing in the NHL soon.
Finally, Grand Rapids High School product Alex Goligoski, who first played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins back during the 2007-08 season, has signed a contract to play with his hometown Minnesota Wild team.
Goligoski has played with Pittsburgh, Dallas and Arizona during his 15-year career, and at age 36 he is expected to play a key role on the blue line for the Wild starting next season.
In his 924 games in the NHL, he has scored 83 goals – with a career high of 12 in 2017-18 with Arizona, and he has 346 assists for 429 combined points.
Undoubtedly the pinnacle of Alex’s professional hockey career came when he was able to hoist the Stanley Cup as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.
There have been way too many good hockey players that have graduated from Grand Rapids High School to even attempt to name them all. Each era had fantastic players who were All-State, All-American and who played in the NHL.
I have had talks with several individuals in the past about who is the top hockey player to ever come out of Grand Rapids High School. Again, as mentioned previously, there are way too many candidates to even begin naming names.
However, I will name one and he is Alex Goligoski. How can I justify calling him the GOAT from Grand Rapids?
I think his longetivity in the NHL says it all. Anyone who has played 15 years in the NHL at the level that Alex has played at gets my vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.