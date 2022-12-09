GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
North Woods 96
Bigfork 68
COOK — North Woods’ Jared Chiabotti eclipsed 1,000 career points Tuesday night as the Grizzlies took down visiting Bigfork 96-68.
Chiabotti finished the game with 28 points to help hit the career milestone, but the Grizzlies were led in the box score by Jonah Burnett, who finished with 27-second half points to pace all scorers with 39. Brenden Chiabotti added 12 more for the Grizzlies.
The Huskies were led by a trio of 16-point scorers in Caden Rahier, Bradley Haley and Jhace Pearson. Matt Vosika chipped in with 11.
North Woods is 2-0 for the season with the win while Bigfork falls to 0-2. The Huskies played Northome-Kelliher on Dec. 9, and are next in action on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:15 p.m. at home against Nashwauk-Keewatin.
North Woods is now 2-0 on the season
BHS 30 38 — 68
NW 39 57 — 96
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 11, Caden Rahier 16, Chase Powell 1, Chase Jacobson 6, Bradley Haley 16, Jhace Pearson 16; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Haley 1, Pearson 3; Free throws: 13-29; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Luke Will 5, Brenden Chiabotti 12, Jared Chiabotti 28, Jonah Burnett 39, Talen Jarshaw 2, Kaden Ratai 5, Louie Panichi 4, Ben Kruse 1; Three pointers: Will 1, B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 4, Burnett 2; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Will.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 101,
Mesabi East 45
AURORA — The Mesabi East boys basketball team faced a tough and well-coached Deer River in their season opener on Tuesday as the Giants fell to the Warriors 101-45.
Sophomore Cameron Jones led Mesabi East in the loss with 19 points including four made threes. Hayden Sampson finished with 14 for the Giants.
The Warriors were led by Caiden Schjenken’s 30 points. Ethan Williams finished with 19. Rhett Mundt chipped in with 13.
“Deer River is a really good team and extremely well coached,” Mesabi East Erik Skelton said. “They beat us on both ends of the court. There’s plenty of good takeaways but lots to work on.”
Deer River is 2-0 for the season and played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Dec. 9. It will be on the road against Littlefork-Big Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec.15, and it will remain on the road for a contest at Hill City on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:15 p.m.
Mesabi East is 0-1 for the season.
DR 57 44 — 101
ME 23 22 — 45
Deer River: Cale Jackson 6, Caiden Schjenken 30, Ethan Williams 19, Damian Cash 10, Nick Bakkedahl 6, Rhett Mundt 13, Sam Rahier 7, Thomas White 2, Colton Hemphill 8; Three pointers: Jackson 2, Schjenken 6, Williams 1, Bakkedahl 1, Mundt 1, Rahier 1, Hemphill 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2, Cameron Jones 19, Dakota Jerde 2, Colin Anderson 4, Cooper Sickel 4, Hayden Sampson 14; Three pointers: Jones 4, Sampson 2; Free throws: 3-4; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Rock Ridge 91,
Deer River 31
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team made short work of Deer River Tuesday night, downing the Warriors 91-31.
Anna Westby led all scorers in the contest, putting in 24 points for the Wolverines. Maija Lamppa added 19 and Aleksia Tollefson had 10.
Constance Bowstring led Deer River with 10 points.
Rock Ridge improves to 3-1 or the season while Deer River falls to 2-1 for the season and it played Greenway on Dec. 8. It will be on the road against Cromwell-Wright for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Dec. 12.
With the win, Rock Ridge is 3-1 on the season.
DR 15 16 — 31
RR 57 34 — 91
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 3, Mia Doerr 2, Caitlynn Hemphill 3, Ella Storlie 8, Shauna Michaud 4, Keisha Miller 1, Constance Bowstring 10; Three pointers: Bowstring 2; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 9, Chance Colbert 8, Anna Westby 24, Maija Lamppa 19, Emma Lamppa 4, Alex Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 10, Morgan Marks 9, Ava Dahl 2, Liz Fulz 4; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 1, Westby 3, M. Lamppa 3, Marks 2; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Ely 62,
Greenway 28
ELY — The Ely girls basketball team put the hurt on Greenway Tuesday night, running away with a 62-28 win.
Grace LaTourell led the Timberwolves in the win with 21 points. Madeline Kallberg added 15 and Madeline Perry finished with 11.
Klara Finke led the Raiders with eight points. Lydia Johannsen chipped in with seven.
Ely improves to 2-1 with the victory while the Raiders fall to 0-3. Greenway played Deer River on Dec.8, and will be home against South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Dec. 12.
GHS 14 14 — 28
Ely 39 23 — 62
Greenway: Klara Finke 8, AnDeja Schad 3, Layla Miskovich 3, Alyizzia Roy 2, Talia Saville 5, Lydia Johannsen 7; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 15, Sarah Visser 5, Grace LaTourell 21, Zoe Mackenzie 2, Clare Thomas 6, Madeline Perry 11, Amelia Penke 2; Three pointers: Kallberg 1, LaTourell 3; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Girls Hockey
GRG 10
Rock Ridge 0
EVELETH — At the Hippodrome, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey team blanked Rock Ridge 10-0.
Skating to a 0-0 tie after the first period, the Lightning got the best of Rock Ridge’s defense and netminder Nola Kwiatkowski, hanging seven on the home team in the middle period before adding three more in the third.
Mercury Bischoff led the way for GRG with a hat track and an assist. Emma Moran and Molly Pierce each had two goals.
Kwiatkowski stopped 51 shots in the loss while Riley Toivonen kicked out six.
With the win – GRG’s third in a row – the Lightning are now 5-3 on the season. They played Proctor-Hermantown on Dec. 8, and will be off until Friday, Dec. 16, when they take Hibbing/Chisholm in a 7 p.m. game at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Rock Ridge is now 4-5 on the season with the loss.
GRG 0 7 3 — 10
RR 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, G, Kalle Reed (Allie LeClaire, Jazzy Bischoff), PP, 1:27; 2, G, Emma Moran (Abby Skelly, LeClaire), 2:11; 3, G, Emma Seeley (Moran, LeClaire), 6:01; 4, G, Molly Pierce (Reed, Mercury Bischoff), 7:43; 5, G, Moran (Cali Madsen, Ryleigh Sherlock), PP, 11:23; 6, G, M. Bischoff (Reed), 11:41; 7, G, M. Bischoff (Riley Toivonen), 15:52.
Third Period.
8, G, M. Bischoff (LeClaire, Pierce), 0:55; 9, G, Mira Rajala (Kylie DeBay), 7:23; 10, G, Pierce (unassisted), 15:20.
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 1-2; RR 2-4.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 2-2-2—6; Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 16-26-9—51.
Girls Basketball
N-K 67
LFBF 25
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season as it downed Littlefork-Big Falls 67-25 at home on Dec. 6.
Claire Clusiau exploded for 34 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin in scoring. Jaci Rebrovich tallied 15, Katie Kinkel, 14, and Taylor Covier added four.
Kara Gustafson led Littlefork-Big Falls with 15 points. Megan Gulasha scored six, Ellie Wendt, two, and Marie Handy and Lydia Heppner both scored one.
With the win, the Spartans improve to 1-2 for the season while LFBF falls to 0-3 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Proctor 71
Greenway 30
PROCTOR — The Greenway High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 71-30 road loss to Proctor.
The Rails led 38-13 at the half and outscored the Raiders by 14 points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Josh Symott scored 27 points to pace Proctor. Wes Thiry and Nate Maahs both scored eight while James Pioro added seven.
Gage Olson led Greenway with seven points.
G 13 19—30
P 38 33—71
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 3, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremy Huff Metso 4, Gage Olson 7, John Hagstrom 3, Bayley Stanley 4, Lennie Oberg 2, Stephen McGee 4.
Proctor: Josh Symott 27, Dane Omar 4, Carter St. Germaine 2, Nick Breed 4, Drew Grochowski 2, Wes Thiry 8, Sam Nyluna 4, Ben Juahola 2, Nate Maahs 8, Logan Linnum 1, Ian Giles 2, James Pioro 7.
Total Fouls: ICC 18; R 13; Fouled Out: N/A; 3-pointers: G, Robertshaw, Hagstrom; P, Symott 2, Thiry 2, Pioro; Free throws: G 4-of-14; P 10-of-14.
Girls Basketball
Barnum 76
N-K 37
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to Barnum at home by a 76-37 score on Dec. 8.
Allison Marine scored 25 points to pace Barnum. Rayna Klesjski scored 19, Kendra Jurek, 13, and Janaya Jurek added 11.
Claire Clusiau tallied 26 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Jaci Rebrovich had four, Macarena Lopez, three, and Katrinna Evans and Gracie Ranta both added two.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 1-3 for the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 7:15 p.m. game at South Ridge. They will be home versus Mesabi East on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Barnum is 3-1 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Proctor 1
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team traveled to Proctor and came away with a 3-1 victory in action Dec. 6.
The Thunderhawks had a decisive advantage in shots on goal in the game as they outshot the Rails by a 42 to 20 margin in the contest.
After a scoreless first period, Proctor got on the scoreboard first just 1:30 into the middle period when Wyatt Meineheine scored. However, the lead was short-lived as Blayne Mortenson tied the game just 1:27 later on a feed from Luka Rohloff.
The Thunderhawks then scored with 54 seconds left in the second period when Gavin Forrest found the back of the net with Bauer Murphy and Will Stauffer getting assists.
It was a one-goal game until there was 4:36 left in the game when Murphy turned on the red light on a Grand Rapids power play with Stauffer and Gus Drennen getting assists.
Thunderhawk senior goaltender Myles Gunderson turned in another fine performance in the nets as he stopped 19 of the 20 shots directed at him. A.J. Reyelts of Proctor also was good as he finished with 39 saves.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 5-0 for the season. It faced Roseau on Dec. 9, and will take on Warroad at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Proctor falls to 1-3 on the season.
GR 0 2 1 — 3
P 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: No scoring.
Second Period: 1. P, Wyatt Meineheine (Ethan Carter), 1:30; 2. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Luka Rohloff), 2:57; 3. GR, Gavin Forrest (Bauer Murphy, Will Stauffer), 16:06.
Third Period: 4. GR, Murphy (Stauffer, Gus Drennen), 12:24 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 2-for-4 minutes; P 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 2-2-2—19; A.J. Reyelts, P, 16-26-9—39.
Wrestling
Holdingford 52
Deer River 12
HOLDINGFORD — The Deer River High School wrestling team lost to Holdingford 52-12 in the Holdingford Tris on Dec. 6.
The only victories picked up by Warrior wrestlers were falls by JoJo Thompson and Lee Perrington. Thompson pinned Devin Thom in 1:40 while Perrington showed the lights to Toby Phillipp in 2:26.
Holdingford 52, Deer River 12
106 — Casey Knettel, H, pinned Ian Benham, DR, 5:05; 113 — Wyatt Pilarski, H, 11-3 maj. dec. over Charles Ikola, DR; 120 — Noah Perowitz, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Wyatt Novitzki, H, def. Tate Evans, DR, 8-2; 132 — Evan Petron, H, 11-2 maj. dec. over Preston Reed, DR; 138 — Simon Boeckman, H, pinned Dylan Gielen, DR, 1:07; 145 — Grant Welle, H, def. Wyatt Gullickson, DR, 7-1; 152 — William Pilarski, H, def. Mathias Parks, DR, 10-4; 160 — Drew Lange, H, 8-0 maj. dec. over Tygh Gullickson, DR; 170 — Luke Bieniek, H, def. Hunter Rhodes, DR, 11-5; 182 — Jackson Bartkowicz, H, 11-0 maj. dec. over Gus Thompson, DR; 195 — JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Devin Thom, H, 1:40; 220 — Lee Perrington, DR, pinned Toby Phillipp, H, 2:26; 285 — Ayden Euerle, H, won by forfeit.
Wrestling
R/U 54
Deer River 23
HOLDINGFORD — In the Holdingford Tris, Deer River lost to Royalton/Upsala 54-23.
Getting victories for the Warriors in the dual were Charles Ikola pinning Adon Ripple in 53 seconds at 113 pounds, Tygh Gullickson by technical fall in 5:20 over Kirk Yourczek at 160 pounds, Gus Thompson pinning Drew Yourczek in 1:11 at 182 pounds, and JoJo Thompson pinning Kaden Holam in 3:49 at 195 pounds.
RU 54, Deer River 23
106 — Marcus Hays, RU, pinned Ian Benham, DR, 4:23; 113 — Charles Ikola, DR, pinned Adon Ripple, RU, 0:53; 120 — Tucker Simmons, RU, won by forfeit; 126 — Lane Olson, RU, , def. Tate Evans, DR, default; 132 — Alex Diedrich, RU, pinned Preston Reed, DR, 0:45; 138 — Brady Yourczek, RU, def. Dylan Gielen, DR, 5-2; 145 — Will Gorecki, RU, pinned Wyatt Gullickson, DR, 1:19; 152 — Sawyer Simmons, RU, pinned Mathias Parks, DR, 1:48; 160 — Tygh Gullickson, DR, tech. fall over Kirk Yourczek, RU, 5:20; 170 — Nick Leibold, RU, def. Hunter Rhodes, DR, 8-6; 182 — Gus Thompson, DR, pinned Drew Yourczek, RU, 1:11; 195 — JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Kaden Holm, RU, 3:49; 220 — Bryce Holm, RU, pinned Lee Perrington, DR, 1:12; 285 — Brandon Mugg, RU, won by forfeit.
