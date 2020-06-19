10 Years Ago
June 13, 2010-The Deer River baseball team entered the Section 7A championships with their backs against the wall as they needed to win two games, and the Warriors beat Floodwood 12-4 and 6-3 for their first-ever trip to state. Deer River won the first game 12-4 as Travis Kane and Luke Benson led the offense while Cody Willis was winning pitcher. In the 6-3 win, the Warriors were led by a grand slam home run from Damon Benham. Eythan Stangland earned the win in relief.
June 13, 2010-The Rapids baseball teams bid for a Section 7AAA championship fell short in a 4-1 loss to Forest Lake. Tyrel Cournoyer was losing pitcher while John Skrbec had three hits and a RBI. The Thunderhawks earned a berth in the finals with a 2-0 victory over Forest Lake as both runs scored on safety squeezes. Skrbec was winning pitcher in relief.
June 13, 2010-John Skrbec of the Rapids baseball team is one of eight finalists for the first ever Mr. Baseball Award for Minnesota.
June 16, 2010-The Grand Rapids girls track and field team had two top-five finishes at the state meet led by Jenna Gillson with a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles and Lindsy Mattson with a third-place finish in the 400 dash. Erin Baker was 10th in the 3,200 run and theFor the boys team, Dustin Britten was ninth in the 110 hurdles and Grady Anderson was 11th in the 3,200 run while Jake Virkus was 11th in the high jump.
June 16, 2010-The Rapids girls golf team was in fourth place after the first day of state tournament play, nine strokes behind leader New Prague. Katie Sheetz, Lara Cahill and Mikki Kromy all fired rounds of 83 to sit in 20th place individually.
June 16, 2010-The Rapids American Legion baseball team beat Marble 13-3 in five innings to open the season. Reed Bender was winning pitcher. Tyrel Cournoyer had three hits for Rapids.
25 Years Ago
June 11, 1995-The Rapids boys golf team – coached by Buzzy Christensen – won its first-ever state championship. Mike Christensen was fifth at state individually while Luke Schipper was ninth. Other team members were Joe Melquist, Aaron Lehto, Zach Dagel, and Jamison VandenEinde.
June 11, 1995-Senior Kris Ogle of Grand Rapids High School successfully defended her state Class AA discus title by winning that event at state with a throw of 136-feet, 9-inches. As for other Indian entrants, Matt Schroeder was third in the high jump while hurdler Joe Kaczor has qualified for the finals in both hurdling events.
June 11, 1995-The “monkey” jumped off Kelly Kirwin’s back and followed her last putt into the hole as the Grand Rapids junior captured her first Minnesota state Class AA girls individual golf title.
June 11, 1995-ICC baseball players named to the All-Conference team are pitcher Todd Robinson and outfielder Paul Oelrich. Robinson also was named MVP of the North Division.
June 11, 1995-The Rapids girls golf team achieved its highest placing ever at the state meet as it finished second, five strokes behind Edina. Kelly Kirwin was the state individual champ while other golfers were Christina Ley, Jodi Pollard, Toni Peluso, Lindsay Clayton and Carrie Anderson
.
June 11, 1995-Anne Barle of Greenway has been named to the Minnesota Class A All-State Softball Team.
June 11, 1995-Area male athletes qualifying for the state Class A Track and Field Meet were Jesse Miller, Deer River, 800 run, Eric Barta, Greenway, 110 hurdles, Adam Warner, Deer River, pole vault, and the Warrior 4 x 400 relay comprised of Joe Olson, Brad Griffith, Dan Sondergeroth and Miller. Female athletes earning state berths were Michelle Antonovich, Greenway, 100 dash, and the Raider 4 x 100 relay made up of Darcie Nosan, Sara Barta, Beth Risse and Antonovich.
June 11, 1995-Swatara beat Mike’s of Bovey in baseball action 9-3. Randy Kingsley was winning pitcher while Don Burt led the offense. Gary Hasse was losing pitcher while Adam Bailey hit a leadoff home run for Bovey.
June 14, 1995-Joining Kris Ogle (discus) as state track and field champs for Grand Rapids are Erikka Grose in the shot put while Joe Kaczor became the first Grand Rapids athlete to win a state championship in a running event as he won the 110 hurdles.
June 14, 1995-Area athletes on the All-Section 7 Subsection 4 Baseball Tournament Team are Eric Gangl, Vince Gangl, Jeff Marolt ane Jeff Yoder, all of Nashwauk-Keewatin;
Chad Perrault and Steve Thompson, both of Deer River; R.J. Herdman and Bill Shaughnessy, both of Greenway; and Brian Welk, Hill City.
June 14, 1995-Al Rudquist, local canoeist, began his racing season in races at Cooperstown, N.Y., and Bemidji. Rudquist and partner Tim Triebold finished third at Cooperstown while he and brother-in-law Joe Manns won in Bemidji.
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1970-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Keewatin 8-1. Tom Ozbun was winning pitcher.
June 15, 1970-Inger-Squaw Lake defeated Goodland 7-1 in Chippewa Forest Baseball League action. In the Central Itasca League, Splithand topped Spang 3-1 while Mel Crowder pitched Warba past LaPrairie 7-1. Swatara popped Floodwood 15-5..
June 15, 1970-In fastpitch softball action, Ray’s Sport and Cycle beat the Merchants 6-2. Dennis Bowman and Chuck Moen pitched for Ray’s. Don Millette and Don Tervo each had two hits for Ray’s while Ron Shaefer had a home run for the Merchants. Lee’s North Stars beat the Village Inn 7-0 as Bruce Whitted was winning pitcher and Mike Tok had two triples and a single.
June 18, 1970-The third annual Minnesota State Championship Canoe Derby will be conducted at Pokegama beach.
June 18, 1970-Ray’s Sport and Cycle softball team swept a doubleheader from a Harris team that beat Eddie Feigner 4-0 a year ago. It won the first game 3-0 behind pitcher Chuck Moen. Moen also pitched a shutout on the second game while Danny Huson had two hits and two RBIs. Ray’s then dropped a doubleheader to Fort Francis. Rudy Prazak lost the first game on the mound 2-0 and Dennis Bowman was the hard-luck 2-1 loser in the second game.
June 18, 1970-Rod Fox of Grand Rapids, University of Minnesota intramural golf champion, will defend his Pokegama Country Club Shortstop title.
75 Years Ago
June, 1945-Not available due to library closure.
100 years ago
June 16, 1920-Not available due to library closure.
120 years Ago
June 16, 1900-Not available due to library closure.
