EVELETH — In 1945, the Eveleth hockey team won the inaugural MSHSL State Hockey Tournament. Each of the 11 players on that team were awarded a gold medal.
Over the years, the medal belonging to the late Ron Drobnick — Eveleth’s starting goalie in that tournament — was misplaced, unable to be found. One of the gold medals from that tournament had made its way to Texas. It then ended up in the hands of Minnesota State High School League media specialist John Millea in 2018. Just a week ago, Millea met up with Phill Drobnick, grandson to Ron. Millea passed the medal on to Drobnick, returning it home to the Hockey Capital of the United States.
As he does every year around Feb. 16, Drobnick sent out a tweet commemorating his grandfather and his teammates on the anniversary of their state tournament win. The tweet caught the attention of Millea with the story writing itself from there.
In a recent interview with the Mesabi Tribune, Drobnick recalled his meeting with Millea and his reactions to receiving the historic medal.
“John Millea saw my tweet and sent me a DM telling me that he had this medal from the 1945 tournament,” Drobnick said. “He said, ‘I’d like to give it to your family in honor of your grandfather.’”
Receiving the medal has given Drobnick the chance to share stories about his grandfather, who passed away in 2007.
“Being able to tell people stories about him and talk about him has been great. The way the High School League and others honor him and that 1945 team is just really cool. The state hockey tournament was very near and dear to his heart. He only missed a few of them when he was in the service, but otherwise he went every single year.”
Drobnick said the MSHSL had given his grandfather use of one of the hospitality rooms at every tournament he attended and Ron Drobnick used that as a place for Iron Rangers to gather each year.
“He said anyone from Northern Minnesota could go up to his room. Anyone who was anyone went there and talked hockey. It was a big part of his life so to be able to get that medal back to Eveleth is pretty cool.”
After the passing of Drobnick’s grandmother in 2013, their family looked everywhere for the gold medal, but could only find the third place medal from the 1946 tournament. Drobnick suspects the medal returned to him didn’t belong to his grandfather, but ultimately there is no way to find out at this point.
“It’s just an interesting story. Nobody knows how it got to Texas. All of the members from that team have passed away so there’s no one we can ask to find out. Still, someone saw that medal down in Texas and understood the significance of it and got it back to Minnesota. That’s something special.”
According to Millea’s blog on the MSHSL website, the medal came into his possession in 2018 after he received an email from retired MSHSL Associate Director Dorothy McIntyre. McIntyre told Millea that her friend Janet Carpenter possessed the medal after receiving it from her son Guy Griffiths, who found it at a Goodwill silent auction in Texas.
The story gets a little more unique as Carpenter was an Olympian who competed in pairs figure skating. Then Janet Gerhauser, Carpenter competed with John Nightingale in the 1952 Oslo Winter Olympics. The pair finished eighth overall.
No matter which way the medal made its way back to Minnesota, Drobnick is happy this piece of history can now be proudly displayed in the historic hockey town of Eveleth.
“I’ve got a number of things from that 1945 team. Thanks to Craig Ritacco, he’s gotten us pictures of the team and other memorabilia from the tournament. My plan is to put it all on display and allow everyone an opportunity to see the unique history behind it all and remember all the players on that team.”
While hockey had been booming in Eveleth prior to the ‘45 tournament, Drobnick said winning the gold medal was just another piece in a long string of hockey history for the town.
“From the stories I hear, that win made a lot of guys want to make it down to the big show. From 1945 through the Willard Ikola years, through the Mayasich years in the ‘50s, it was just a lot of hockey tradition in Eveleth. Eveleth has won a number of state hockey tournaments and to know the ‘45 team started it off is special. It was really the start of high school hockey in Minnesota. The first place trophy the teams win today at state is called the Eveleth Trophy. That’s pretty neat to see the team and the town honored in that way.”
The medal stirring up many memories of his grandfather, Drobnick says he feels lucky that he had a connection to the gold medal and remembered what it was like hearing every story Ron Drobnick told.
“I’m so grateful I could grow up with my grandpa and guys like Milan Begich telling stories at the hunting shock. I heard all the stories there, stories about how they won it all and stories from other tournaments too. There was a connection there.”
One of those memories includes Phill listening to Ron tell the story about one of the records he still holds to this day: the least amount of saves in a state tournament game. Just how many saves is that?
“It was just one. The first game they played at state in 1945, they shut out Granite Falls and Granite Falls only had one shot on net. Normally it would take about 30 seconds to tell that story, but somehow my grandpa found a way to make that a five minute story that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. You didn’t know how it was going to end. He could turn it into this amazing shot from anywhere on the ice, but it ended up being one shot from the redline.
“The way he could tell these stories was just great. The way he and Milan talked about leaving Eveleth for the first time to go to St. Paul and stay at the St. Paul Hotel was special. It was all so special to them and so in their memories.”
Drobnick says the recognition of his grandfather and the team has been unending. Some notable ways the team have been honored include a Star Tribune article from 1978 on the state tournament, a Sports Illustrated article in 1983, and a set of ticket stubs from the Minnesota Wild’s inaugural season. The ticket stubs, when put together, formed a picture of the 1945 team.
With the gold medal now in his possession, Drobnick says there’s no more missing piece when it comes to putting it all together.
“This was the missing piece I was looking for. I’m looking forward to the opportunity of making up a nice display and honoring my grandpa and those players for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.