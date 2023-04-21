MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich says the last few minutes of the Rangers’ state championship game with BOLD were some of the longest minutes of her life.
With a state title all but secured, Zubich and the rest of the Rangers watched the seconds and minutes tick down, eventually giving MI-B their first ever state championship in girls’ basketball.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Zubich said recently. “You hear people talk about it and I have to remind myself that we actually did that. Those last few minutes were probably the longest ones of my life. There were so many emotions we all were going through but it was such an unforgettable experience.”
Earning a state championship was the perfect way for Zubich to cap off a busy junior year that also saw her commit to play college ball for the University of North Carolina. Reaching greater heights than she had just a year ago, Zubich has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for a second year in a row.
When her sophomore season had wrapped up, things started moving quickly for Zubich. The college recruitment process was in full swing as the All-State standout traveled across the country while being courted by numerous Division I programs. While she eventually settled on the Tar Heels, Zubich says keeping the high school season and the college recruiting process separate was a challenge for her.
“It was a little bit stressful when I let it get to me. [Coach Jeff] Buffetta did a good job of helping me keep those things apart from each other. When I’m on the court, I don’t need to be thinking about college. He trusted me to do that process by myself but he was also really helpful when I was balancing both.”
While a state championship is always a goal, actually accomplishing that goal is something only a small handful of teams ever do. After their loss last year in the state quarterfinals, Zubich said this year’s Ranger team was ready from the first minute of the new season.
“We all kind of came together after that loss. We knew we were losing four really key seniors but a lot of the younger girls that made a difference for us this year, they came in and they were all ready in July. They were ready to compete instead of waiting for the season or waiting for the holidays.
“Our motto this year was just to take things one game at a time. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. If we play our game, we’ll be alright. We focused hard on that and tried to play within ourselves and I think that helped us reach our goal.”
Zubich herself wanted to up her game as well. Breaking the Minnesota high school record for most three-pointers recorded in a single season as a sophomore, she wanted to somewhat separate herself from her reputation as just a long-range threat as a junior.
“Like, that’s a cool accomplishment but when your teammates get more involved and are taking more shots, you’re going to find more success. If I have to go and do everything, it’s not going to work. If my team needs me to do that, I will, but I’d rather do other things and build my team up.”
“On the court, I got a little bit faster and I got a little bit better at finishing. I was better at drawing fouls and I was trying to get better at making the right pass at the right time.”
Zubich says she also wanted to get better at the intangibles.
“I think my leadership qualities helped a lot this season. I was able to get my teammates on the same page. In our tough games, I tried to make sure everyone stayed calm and I think I did a good job of that.”
As the season wore on, the Rangers kept looking better and better. While past Ranger teams eventually stumbled, this year’s continued to rise to new heights. Zubich says this year’s squad had an extra level of confidence to make that happen.
“The coaches really instilled that in us. We all just ended up having confidence in each other. The girls who didn’t have as much confidence, they built it up over time. Girls like Gabby Lira and Suzy Aubrey, at the end of the season, they were playing the best I had ever seen them play.”
Winning their way into the state championship game, Zubich says the night before was basically one big film session for her and the team at the hotel.
“Hali [Savela], Sage [Ganyo], Gabby and myself were all in a room and we had film on the TV and film on our Chromebooks. We were scouting them as much as we could and we were pretty confident. We had nerves for sure the night before a state championship game but we were so exhausted from playing the last two days that it helped us fall asleep.”
The next morning, Zubich tried to treat it like any other game day.
“We had breakfast and then had shootaround. We did a little run through of what the other team was going to do. We just felt prepared.”
Thoroughly dominating BOLD in the second half, MI-B was able to get all of their players into the contest into the final minutes. Seeing all of her teammates step on the court in the state championship is one of Zubich’s favorite moments of the whole experience.
“It’s something we’ll all remember forever. Like seeing Kate Nelson, another junior, go in and score in the state championship game was just awesome. I think it was really cool to win by so much so the other girls could get in and say they played in a state championship game. It’s something we all got to experience.”
Seeing the support from the Ranger faithful in Minneapolis, as well as back home in their home gym once they stepped off their bus at MI-B High School, Zubich says having the community behind them only made the experience that much sweeter.
“I got to share that with my best friends. The community was all there in Minneapolis. Like, if someone wanted to come rob Mountain Iron, that would be the day to do it because nobody was home.
“It’s a really cool experience having the entire community behind a girls’ basketball team. In other locations, even some of the teams at state, you didn’t see that. But MI-B has always had support for both the boys and girls and it’s a really nice feeling.”
Reflecting back on what it took to win a state title, Zubich says the full team effort starting in the summer and continuing through the season was what made it all happen.
“We’re all here at seven in the morning in the weight room. All the girls are always here. At other schools, there might be two or three girls that want to put in all the work but I think everyone buys into it here. We practice twice a week in the summer, 3-on-3 on Tuesdays, summer league on Thursdays and on Wednesdays we help coach the K-3 program. I know that makes a difference being coached by the older girls. That’s why I wanted to play when I was younger. It’s those girls you look up to.”
Previously referring to their lack of state titles in all of their state appearances over the last 13 years as the “MI-B Curse,” Zubich says some weight has been lifted off the shoulders of the program as a whole.
“I think most of it was definitely riding on Mr. Buffetta’s shoulders. I know after he was really relieved. I think the girls felt less pressure because we had the other girls from years before to fall back on. The girls who went there all those times showed us what the hard work does. Sometimes it just takes a couple tries to make it happen.”
Those former players, Zubich says, help make the MI-B legacy what it is.
“It’s really cool. I know they’re all in the stands watching us and I can’t wait to be in the stands watching MI-B too. Those are the girls that coached me on Wednesday nights. I know the Ostman twins—Kathy and Laura—were in the stands and they were just bawling. Mr. Buffetta is having a reunion for all the teams at Merritt Days this year so I think it will just be really cool to have them all back and catch up with them.”
With the MI-B football team securing their first state championship this past fall, Zubich says being able to share the experience with brother Asher and dad Dan has made the experience that much sweeter.
“We still talk about that. It’s crazy. When we go to family reunions, we’re the talk of the whole thing. I was glad I got to watch my brother do that and then he got to watch me. He was able to give me some tips and help me stay calm. He knows you’re never out of a game until it’s over.”
While junior season is finished, senior year has already begun for Zubich with her last AAU season underway. With one more year on the horizon before graduation, she’s already thinking of ways to grow her game.
“I’m always trying to balance AAU and MI-B. My coaches do a great job of making sure it never gets too stressful. I can’t believe I’m going to be a senior. I still feel like I’m in seventh grade.
“For my game, I want to include my teammates a little bit more. I know it’ll be tough losing Sage. She was a really good facilitator. I’ll need to be a better rebounder. I think my team needs that to get out in transition.”
As always, the goal is to win a state championship. One is great, but Zubich says two is even better.
“We’re already talking two-peat. We just want to have the same approach and take things one game at a time. You want to go out on top as a senior. That’s always in the back of your mind.”
In addition to Zubich, the 2023 All-Iron Range Girls’ Basketball team includes: Sage Ganyo, Hali Savela and Gabby Lira of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Anna Westby and Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge; Alyssa Prophet and Marta Forsline of Mesabi East; Grace LaTourell and Hannah Penke of Ely; Hannah Kinsey of North Woods; Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm; Jillian Sajdak of Cherry; Reese Aune of Hibbing; Chloe Hansen of Greenway; Claire Clusiau of Nashwauk-Keewatin and Jessika Lofstrom, Kyra Giffen, Kate Jamtgaard and Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids.
