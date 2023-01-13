MOUNTAIN IRON—“Don’t look down.”
That’s the one mantra Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich says might stick with him for the rest of his life, even after his football playing days are over.
Those words helped the Ranger quarterback seize the moment, delivering a state championship to Mountain Iron-Buhl for the first time in school history just one month ago. Guiding the Rangers with a 37-4 record over his four years as the starter, Zubich capped off his time with MI-B in a way very few ever can.
When he thinks about the scoreboard clock at US Bank Stadium reading all zeros and the Rangers officially capturing a Prep Bowl title, he can only smile.
“I get energy just thinking about it and how it really happened,” Zubich said. “It’s hard to put into words. I rewatch it and I just smile. If I had to put it into words, it would be ‘a dream come true.’ That’s what it feels like for me, for everybody.”
For his efforts this season and across his entire high school career, Zubich has been named the All-Iron Range Football Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Assuming the role of starting quarterback as a freshman, Zubich said he never wanted to let a moment go to waste when it came to getting better and giving his team the best chance to win.
“Taking over that role after Joe Buffetta graduated, I was really scared to be honest,” Zubich said. “My mindset at the time, luckily, was to not take anything for granted and it still is to this day. I took that opportunity and did what I could to adapt and grow. After my freshman year I was like, ‘OK. I can do this.’”
The Rangers made it to the state semifinals that season and the state quarterfinals his junior year, but missed out on a chance at state his sophomore season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When senior year rolled around, it was now or never for Zubich and the other nine seniors on the team.
“Last year, we had some seniors we really loved and it was tough to not get them a state championship. All of us this year, we realized this was our last shot ever and I think we took that to heart. That feeling of losing the state quarterfinal game the year before, we used that all year. We said don’t take it for granted because you might miss your chance.”
Advancing all the way to the Class 9-Man Prep Bowl, the Rangers found themselves in an unusual position, trailing 19-0 with Spring Grove looking like they were going to run away with things just after the first quarter.
And while playing from behind wasn’t something MI-B had to do much this year, Zubich and the rest of the Rangers had something they had been working on for the last three years.
“My dad has been stressing mental toughness for the last three years,” Zubich said about father and head coach Dan Zubich. “I think that’s why we won that game, mental toughness. We were together like glue that entire time. We never hung our heads at all. We were just going one play at a time and then before you know it, we’re back in the game. Then suddenly, we’re winning the game.”
Down 25-20 with time running out, the Rangers broke out a formation on offense that hadn’t seen too much use in 2022. Junior running back Damian Tapio was taking snaps from the center while Zubich was lined up with the receivers outside. With Zubich nursing a hurt shoulder for much of the game, MI-B looked for the upper hand any way they could grab it as they made their comeback.
“The way our offense is designed is that the quarterback ends up with a lot of open lanes to choose from. We put Tapio back there and he’s probably one of the best running backs in the state. You get him those openings and good things will happen.”
It didn’t take long for Tapio to break free for big yardage. Running in the 10-yard touchdown that gave the Rangers the lead, Zubich watched it all unfold but knew his team still had work to do with Spring Grove getting the ball with 21 seconds to play.
“It’s not over till it’s over. I had to remember that because I’ve seen bad things happen to teams that get too cocky right away or teams that give up. Spring Grove was probably thinking they had it in the bag after they went up 19-0.”
On the last play of the game, a desperation pass from the Lions quarterback sailed out of bounds, securing the state title for MI-B.
“Those last 21 seconds were the longest 21 seconds of my whole football career. When I saw that ball going out of bounds, so much weight was taken off my shoulders and it felt great.”
After last year’s state quarterfinal loss, the Rangers’ perfect 13-0 run to a state title felt magical. Taking a tough loss to end things just didn’t feel like an option after all the time and effort Zubich and the rest of the seniors put in.
“Trying to win a state championship, that’s why we all show up in the summer. That’s why we do what we do. That’s why we put in the work. We knew what the prize was and we had our eye on it the whole time. We had that moment in our heads and what it would feel like. That message was really a big part of our success.”
Capturing a state title 50 years after the Mountain Iron Red Raiders did in the first ever state championship game, Zubich said he and the rest of the Rangers took inspiration from that team.
“They’ve been with us since my freshman year. If they can do it, we can do it. That’s how we had to think. It just shows that you can make some history of your own. We talk about them 50 years later and maybe 50 years from now, our names will be brought up.”
Known for his exceptional passing abilities as well as his speed on the ground, Zubich did it all as the quarterback for the Rangers. But what was seen on field didn’t compare to the work that went in preparing for each game. When it came to knowing the opponent, not many did it better than Zubich and the Rangers.
“My dad is a really good preparation-type coach. He has a playsheet full of the other team’s plays and we practice for them and when we get into the game, we know what to do. I know it sounds simple but it feels like no other team is as prepared as we are when we go into a game.”
The work extends outside of practice as well, with film study being one of the main reasons Zubich came in so prepared.
“We watch film as a team. I watch film by myself. I watch film with my dad. My dad probably watches more film than anybody. But it’s just preparation. Mental preparation and physical preparation. We get out there and we execute.”
Zubich’s talents in both football and basketball drew the attention of several colleges in the area. Being recruited at multiple levels in both sports, Zubich eventually committed to play football for St. Olaf College, a Division III school in Northfield. When it came to deciding on a school and a sport for his collegiate career, the senior said it came down to whatever fit the best for him personally in the end.
“I told a lot of colleges this but it’s not really about the sport I play because I love them both just as much as the other. I honestly can’t really pick one. St. Olaf gave me an amazing grant and financially it fits insanely well. It’s in a nice area, probably 20 minutes from the Cities. It’s not too far from home.
“I visited this college twice and I loved it. The campus is amazing. The people are amazing. I can definitely see myself playing football for them so that’s when I was like ‘let’s do this.’ The chance they gave me, the opportunity they gave me, I had to take advantage of it.”
Zubich says he plans on studying a business-related field while playing with the Oles.
Getting his first taste of US Bank Stadium as an eighth grader, Zubich did hit the field for a few packages in the Ranger’s 2018 state semifinal loss to Mountain Lake Area. When he looks at where he was then to where he finished today, he sees a world of difference.
“Obviously the tables have turned now. I only remember going in on a few formations that year. That’s about it. All I could really do was throw the ball. I wasn’t much of a runner. That really set me on the path to getting better and using the summers to train. I think it turned out for the best. I mean, what else can you ask for?”
Not settling for just being a passer, Zubich said the biggest growth in his game came when he improved his ability to read coverages as well as gaining the speed he would need to be a dual-threat quarterback in 9-man football.
“Seeing who’s open, mastering route concepts and reading pass coverages; I think those were my biggest issues early on. I remember sophomore year, I had trouble even just reading a corner or a flat defender.
“The film definitely helped with that. My dad coaching me definitely helped. I went to some camps and learned some things. Any little thing you can find out can lead to something big so that’s how I had to approach it.”
Deeply focused on basketball in the winter and soon to be baseball in the spring, Zubich says he can take his mind off of football somewhat for now. When he thinks about football today, he can look back at a dream accomplished.
“I always have to think about the sport I’m playing right now, but I do think about football too. The thought is always there. The feeling is always there. Now, it’s just nice to look back on.”
A week after winning the state title, Zubich was honored back at US Bank Stadium as part of the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team. Being back and on the field so soon after winning brought everything back for Zubich.
“I just looked at the field and I could see all of us playing on it again and all of us celebrating. As soon as I saw that field, I just smiled. It was great being back there.”
Reflecting on his high school career as a whole, those three words came back up for Zubich.
“Don’t look down. No matter how bad things get, you have your family and your teammates. You have people that care about you. Don’t sit around and wait for the time to pass by because you’re going to miss it. I had the best possible outcome and I already miss it.
“It’s kind of just starting to sink in now that I won’t ever play here again. It really means a lot to me. Take advantage of everything you can and don’t waste time.”
In addition to Zubich, the 2022 All-Iron Range Football Team includes: Riley Busch (WR), Damian Tapio (RB), Mason Clines (DE), Braylen Keith (WR), MiCaden Clines (DB) and Chris King (OT) of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Isaac Flatley (DE/OLB), Ryan Manninen (OLB) and Noah Mitchell (DE) of Rock Ridge; Cooper Levander (RB), Kristopher Oman (OL/DL) and Dakota Kruse (RB) of Mesabi East; Olin Nelson (DE/TE), Jared Chiabotti (RB/LB) and Jonah Burnett (QB/LB) of North Woods; Erron Anderson (RB/DL) of Ely; Mason Marx and Carter Cline of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Thomas Hagen, Vincent Marchetti and Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing; Dom Olson, Dillon Splinter, Jackson Worman and July Abernathy of Chisholm; Noah Sundquist, Isaac Asume, Jake Koskela, Gunnar Adkins, Noah Asuma, Andrew Staples and Kaleb Rinerson of Cherry; Owen Glenn (DB/RB), Aiden Chandler (RB/LB), Wyatt Christensen (OL/DL), Ethan Florek (QB), Jake Troumbly (RB/LB) and Ben Harker (OL/DL) of Grand Rapids; Matt Vosika (FB) of Bigfork and Sam Rahier (QB/DB), Tygh Gullickson (RB/DB), JoJo Thompson (OT/DE), Rhett Mundt (TE/LB), Bryce Herring (G/DT) and Ethan Williams (WR/S) of Deer River.
