Senior Asher Zubich, star of the Mt. Iron-Buhl state championship football team, has been named the All-Iron Range Football Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

 photo by mark sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—“Don’t look down.”

That’s the one mantra Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich says might stick with him for the rest of his life, even after his football playing days are over.


