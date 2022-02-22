MORA — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team was eliminated from the Section 7AA Wrestling Team Tournament by eventual champion Mora as the Thunderhawks fell by the score of 54-13.

Asher Brenden gave Grand Rapids an early lead as he won a decision over Braydin Eakmen by a 5-2 margin at 106 pounds. However, Mora claimed the next eight matches to clinch the victory.

Winning for Mora were Anthony Nelson by fall in 4:58 over Holden Brink at 113 pounds, Mason Nelson by a close 8-7 decision against Justin Jobe, Carter Gmahl by forfeit at 126, Nathan Nelson by a 16-10 decision over Connor Wakefield at 132, Brock Folkema with a 7-4 decision over Tanner Morlan at 138, Avery Nelson with a 13-3 major decision win against Philip Keenan at 145, Tucker Hass with a fall in 2:35 over Caydon Lehman at 152, and Connor Gmahl with a technical fall victory over Trevor Snetsinger at 160.

Grand Rapids got back on the winning track as Dusty Wilke stopped Joe Bakke by call at 2:33 in the 170-pound match, and Zach Wilke beat Brock Peterson by major decision (17-3) at 182.

Mora captured the final three matches with Jared Yates winning by fall in 3:25 over Logan Martin, Dyllon Adams taking a forfeit win at 220, and Josh Gardner pinning Alex Smith in 1:32.

Next for Grand Rapids is the individual portion of the section tournament.

Mora 54 Grand Rapids 13

106 – Asher Brenden (Grand Rapids) over Braydin Eakmen (Mora) Dec 5-2

113 – Anthony Nelson (Mora) over Holden Brink (Grand Rapids) Fall 4:58

120 – Mason Nelson (Mora) over Juston Jobe (Grand Rapids) Dec 8-7

126 – Carter Gmahl (Mora) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Nathan Nelson (Mora) over Connor Wakefield (Grand Rapids) Dec 16-10

138 – Brock Folkema (Mora) over Tanner Morlan (Grand Rapids) Dec 7-4

145 – Avery Nelson (Mora) over Philip Keenan (Grand Rapids) Maj 13-3

152 – Tucker Hass (Mora) over Caydon Lehman (Grand Rapids) Fall 2:35

160 – Connor Gmahl (Mora) over Trevor Snetsinger (Grand Rapids) TF 28-13

170 – Dusty Wilke (Grand Rapids) over Joe Bakke (Mora) Fall 2:33

182 – Zach Wilke (Grand Rapids) over Brock Peterson (Mora) Maj 17-3

195 – Jared Yates (Mora) over Logan Martin (Grand Rapids) Fall 3:25

220 – Dyllon Adams (Mora) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Josh Gardner (Mora) over Alex Smith (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:32

