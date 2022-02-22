MORA — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team was eliminated from the Section 7AA Wrestling Team Tournament by eventual champion Mora as the Thunderhawks fell by the score of 54-13.
Asher Brenden gave Grand Rapids an early lead as he won a decision over Braydin Eakmen by a 5-2 margin at 106 pounds. However, Mora claimed the next eight matches to clinch the victory.
Winning for Mora were Anthony Nelson by fall in 4:58 over Holden Brink at 113 pounds, Mason Nelson by a close 8-7 decision against Justin Jobe, Carter Gmahl by forfeit at 126, Nathan Nelson by a 16-10 decision over Connor Wakefield at 132, Brock Folkema with a 7-4 decision over Tanner Morlan at 138, Avery Nelson with a 13-3 major decision win against Philip Keenan at 145, Tucker Hass with a fall in 2:35 over Caydon Lehman at 152, and Connor Gmahl with a technical fall victory over Trevor Snetsinger at 160.
Grand Rapids got back on the winning track as Dusty Wilke stopped Joe Bakke by call at 2:33 in the 170-pound match, and Zach Wilke beat Brock Peterson by major decision (17-3) at 182.
Mora captured the final three matches with Jared Yates winning by fall in 3:25 over Logan Martin, Dyllon Adams taking a forfeit win at 220, and Josh Gardner pinning Alex Smith in 1:32.
Next for Grand Rapids is the individual portion of the section tournament.
Mora 54 Grand Rapids 13
106 – Asher Brenden (Grand Rapids) over Braydin Eakmen (Mora) Dec 5-2
113 – Anthony Nelson (Mora) over Holden Brink (Grand Rapids) Fall 4:58
120 – Mason Nelson (Mora) over Juston Jobe (Grand Rapids) Dec 8-7
126 – Carter Gmahl (Mora) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Nathan Nelson (Mora) over Connor Wakefield (Grand Rapids) Dec 16-10
138 – Brock Folkema (Mora) over Tanner Morlan (Grand Rapids) Dec 7-4
145 – Avery Nelson (Mora) over Philip Keenan (Grand Rapids) Maj 13-3
152 – Tucker Hass (Mora) over Caydon Lehman (Grand Rapids) Fall 2:35
