GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of recent matches involving the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team:
The Thunderhawks defeated Fosston 58-20 on Feb. 5.
Taking wins for Grand Rapids were Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Matt Rajala, Clayton Danielson and Noah Brenden.
106 – Alex Lehman, GR, won by fall, 3:52, over Noa Halberg, F; 113 – Alden Wolfe, F, tech. fall over Holden Brink, GR, 17-2; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, won by fall, 1:05, over Jakob Rudle, F; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, won by fall, 1:08, over Alex Johnson, F; 132 – Philip Keenan, GR, def. Zach Thompson, F, maj. dec., 8-0; 138 – Keegan Senger, F, def. Zach Wilke, GR, 4-0 dec.; 145 – Dusty Wilke, GR, won by fall, 2:46, over Mason Erickson, F; 152 – Caydon Lehman, GR, won by fall 2:39, over Kaden Sanford, F; 160 – Brayden Jones, GR, won by fall, 2:34, over J. Thompson, F; 170 – Carter Sorenson, F, def. Karson Lane, GR; 182 – D. Schoenborn, F, fall over Weston Danielson, GR, 0:27; 195 – Matt Rajala, GR, won by forfeit; 220 – Clayton Danielson, GR, won by fall, 4:31, over Jessie Beckman, F; 285 – Noah Brenden, GR, won by fall, 2:41, over Alex Hagen, F.
The Thunderhawks beat Hibbing 46-30 on Feb. 5.
Winning matches for Grand Rapids were Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Matt Rajala and Noah Brenden.
106 – Christian Jelle, H, def. Alex Lehman, GR, 8-2, F; 113 – Ethan Roy, H, def. Asher Brenden, GR, 7-3; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, won by tech. fall, 18-3, over Gabe Martin, H; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, won by forfeit; 132 – Philip Keenan, GR, won by forfeit; 138 – Zach Wilke, GR, won b fall, 0:36, over P. Thronson, H.; 145 – Dusty Wilke, GR, won by tech. fall, 21-5, over O. Hendrickson, H; 152 – David Platt, H, won by fall, 0:53, over Tim Jobe, GR; 160 – Caydon Lehman, GR, won by fall, 1:11, over C. Hendrickson, H; 170 – Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Brayden Jones, GR, 7-5; 182 – Weston Danielson, GR, won by fall, 2:56, over Drew Shay, H; 195 – Matt Rajala, GR, won by fall, 5:42, over Mauriccio Fridlund, H; 220 – Ian Larrabee, H, won by fall, 3:33, over Weston Danielson, GR; 285 – Noah Brenden, GR, won by forfeit.
Grand Rapids thrashed Walker 73-3 in action on Feb. 4.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Asher Brenden, Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Tim Jobe, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Matt Rajala, Clayton Danielson and Noah Brenden.
106 – Alex Lehman, GR, won by fall, 1:28, over Dylan Johnson, W; 113 – Asher Brenden, GR, won by forfeit; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, def. Dawson McGree, W, 6-3; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, won by maj. dec., 17-4, over Reece Mowell, W; 132 – Philip Keenan, GR, won by forfeit; 138 – Zach Wilke, GR, won by forfeit.; 145 – Tim Jobe, GR, won by maj. dec., 10-1, over A. Ogundeji, W; 152 – Dusty Wilke, GR, won by forfeit; 160 – Caydon Lehman, GR, won by fall, 4:54, over Steven Hausken, W; 170 – Brayden Jones, GR, won by forfeit; 182 – Fischer Smith, W, def. Tyler Prebeck, GR, 6-3; 195 – Matt Rajala, GR, won by forfeit; 220 – Clayton Danielson, GR, won by fall, 3:26, over Payden Yeats, W; 285 – Noah Brenden, GR, won by fall, 0:59, over Connor Andress, W.
Grand Rapids topped Hawley 64-18 on Feb. 4.
Taking victories for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Zach Wilke, Tim Jobe, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Tyler Prebeck, Matt Rajala and Clayton Danielson.
106 – Alex Lehman, GR, won by forfeit; 113 – Taylor Johnson, H, won by fall, 1:36, over Asher Brenden, GR; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, won by fall, 4:49, over Zack Cole, H; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, won by fall, 1:08, over Ryan Francis, H; 132 – Sam Helgeson, H, won by fall, 2:14, over Philip Keenan, GR; 138 – Zach Wilke, GR, won by fall, 1:35, over J. Mikkelson, H; 145 – Tim Jobe, GR, won by fall, 2:44, over Kamron Smith, H; 152 – Dusty Wilke, GR, won by maj. dec., 14-5, over Zeke Noel, H; 160 – Caydon Lehman, GR, won by fall, 1:27, over Ethan Anderson, H; 170 – Brayden Jones, GR, won by forfeit; 182 – Tyler Prebeck, GR, won by fall, 2:49, over Carston Hamre, H; 195 – Matt Rajala, GR, won by fall, 0:44, over Blake Bigger, H; 220 – Clayton Danielson, GR, won by forfeit; 285 – Wyatt Dunham, H, won by fall, 4:46, over Noah Brenden, GR.
