MOORHEAD — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team continued its impressive roll as it traveled to Moorhead on Jan. 15, and came away with first place in the Gadberry Invitational.
The Thunderhawks won the nine-team event with 206 points, outdistancing second place Moorhead which finished with 157. They were followed by Border West 129.5, Park Rapids Area 117, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 101, Mandan 74.5, Fargo Davies 74, Fargo South 38, and Jamestown 0.
Joey Seeley of the Thunderhawks placed second at 106 pounds, losing the championship match to Robby Sherk of Park Rapids Area by fall in 1:20. Asher Brenden of Grand Rapids placed third in the weight division as he beat Michael Jenkins of Moorhead by fall in 2:36 in the third place match.
Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids was second in the 113-pound division as he lost to Cole Sykora of Border West by technical fall in the championship match. Holden Brink of the Thunderhawks was fifth in the division as he stopped Aiden Maanum of Park Rapids Area in the fifth place match by fall in 4:53. Peyton Forcier of Border West was third in the division.
Warren Ritter of Grand Rapids placed fourth in the 120-pound division. He lost to Marcuis Richter of Mandan by technical fall in the first round and then lost to Kadin Beneki of Mandan by fall in 3:10 in the second round. In round four, Ritter stopped Colman Barth of Breckenridge/Wahpeton by fall in 5:37. He lost to Jude Olson of Border West in the next round by fall in 0:31. Olson was first in the division while Richter placed second.
At 126 pounds, Connor Wakefield of Grand Rapids was second as he lost to undefeated Eli Larson of Border West in the title match by a 5-0 decision. Henry Thorson of Park Rapids Area was third.
Will Borud of Moorhead won the 132-pound weight division while Ian Mohler of Moorhead was second and Anthony Porter of Mandan was third.
Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks was the champion in the 138-pound division as he beat Patrick Forcier of Border West by a 4-1 decision in the championship match. Weston Jensen of Breckenridge/Wahpeton was third.
At 145 pounds, Caydon Lehman of Grand Rapids was the runner-up as he fell to Lucas Kritzeck of Park Rapids Area in the championship match by fall in 4:27. Yasser Hussaini of Fargo South was third.
Austin Prebeck of the Thunderhawks was third in the 152-pound division. He lost to Evan Fankhanel of Moorhead by an 18-12 decision in round one and then beat Bridger Mongeau of Moorhead by a 7-0 decision in the second round. In the next round, he defeated Jamari Humphrey of Fargo South by fall in 0:41, and in the final round he fell to Aidan Ruddy of Breckenridge/Wahpeton by a technical fall. Ruddy won the division while Fankhanel was second.
Trevor Snetsinger of Grand Rapids won the championship of the 160-pound division. He beat Malachi Werremeyer of Fargo Davies by fall in 1:06 of the first round and then topped Jack Olstad of Moorhead by fall in 1:08 in round two. He then beat teammate Ripley Means in the next round before finishing the day with a 10-7 decision over Myles Hinkley of Breckenridge/Wahpeton.
Means finished third in the 160-pound division as he beat Olstad by fall in 3:45 before losing to Hinkley in the next round. He lost to Snetsinger before losing his final match to Werremeyer.
Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids was the champion in the 170-pound division as he topped Brenden Palmer of Mandan in the title match by fall in 2:14. Zack Fankhanel of Moorhead was third.
At 182 pounds, the Thunderhawks’ Zach Wilke took the championship. He beat Draeden Prosby of Moorhead by fall in 0:45 in the first round and then stopped Andrew Hennessy of Border West by technical fall in round two. In the next round, he downed Eli Chrostopherson of Fargo Davies by fall in 2:40. Hennessy was second while Christopherson finished third.
Logan Martin of Grand Rapids was third at 195 pounds. He defeated Cam Ahlers of Fargo Davies in the third place match by fall in 4:55. Wyatt Differding of Breckenridge/Wahpeton won the weight class while David Krabbenhoft of Moorhead was second.
Mason Peterson of the Thunderhawks was the runner-up in the 220-pound division as he lost to Jackson Burchill of Breckenridge/Wahpeton in the title match by fall in 0:29.
Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was fourth in the 285-pound division as he lost to Zion Dyer of Moorhead in the third place match by a 3-0 decision.
