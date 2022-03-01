CLOQUET — Three members of the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team earned berths in the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament by virtue of their performances at the Section 7AA Wrestling Meet which was conducted Feb. 25 and 26, at Cloquet.
The top two qualifiers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament. Earning berths in the state tournament for the Thunderhawks are freshman Asher Brenden at 106 pounds, Dusty Wilke at 170 pounds, and Zach Wilke at 182 pounds.
At 106 pounds, Brenden lost in the championship match to Carter Young of Pierz who is 32-4 on the season. In the true second place match, Brenden, 30-13 on the season, downed Aiden Thiesen of Cloquet to earn a berth at state.
At 113 pounds, sophomore Alex Lehman (32-12) of the Thunderhawks narrowly missed out on a state trip as he placed third. He lost to junior Anthony Nelson of Mora in the second place match. He defeated John Pelarski of Aitkin by a 7-6 decision to earn third place. Eighth grader Christian Jelle(29-2) of Hibbing won the section title by defeating Nelson by fall in 2:58.
At 120 pounds, Holden Brink of Grand Rapids placed eighth. Sophomore Mason Nelson of Mora (38-2) won the section title with a fall in 5:39 over Asher Hedblom of Rock Ridge. Liam Hennessy of Pierz was third.
At 126 pounds, sophomore Juston Jobe (10-4) of Grand Rapids just missed out on a state berth as he placed third. He lost to freshman Carter Gmahl of Mora in the second place match and defeated Derek Stangl for Pierz for third place. Nathan Trotter (36-11) of Aitkin won the section championship with a win over Gmahl.
At 132 pounds, Sam Villeneuve-Soule of the Thunderhawks finished tied for eighth. Nathan Nelson (40-1) of Mora downed Chase Becker of Pierz by fall in 0:22 for the title. Isaak Coolidge of Rush City/Braham placed third.
At 138 pounds, Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids finished tied for eighth place. Senior Marshall Larson (46-5) of Aitkin won the title by defeating Jack Schoenborn of Milaca/Faith Christian by an 8-3 decision. Schoenborn placed third.
At 145 pounds, senior Philip Keenan (18-22) of the Thunderhawks finished in sixth place as he lost to Erik Sundquist of Rock Ridge in the fifth place match by fall in 3:42. Senior Trevor Radunz (40-0) of Pierz won the title as he stopped Avery Nelson of Mora by a 9-5 decision. Kenny Erickson of Aitkin placed second in the division while Nelson was third.
At 152 pounds, Caydon Lehman of Grand Rapids tied for eighth place. Sophomore Zak McPhee (41-4) of Hermantown won the title by defeating Gavin Benz of Rock Ridge. Carson Kullhem of Aitkin placed second while Benz finished third.
At 160 pounds, Ripley Means of Grand Rapids finished tied for eighth. Junior Connor Gmahl (36-3) of Mora won the title with a win over Damion Tapio of Rock Ridge. Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing placed second in the division while Tapio was third.
Undefeated senior Dusty Wilke (32-0) of Grand Rapids won the 170-pound division as he topped Cooper Hendrickson of Hibbing in dominating fashion in the final by technical fall in 5:41. Hendrickson then defeated Clay Anderson of Milaca/Faith Christian for second place.
At 182 pounds, Grand Rapids senior Zach Wilke (33-5) won the division by beating Thomas Hagen of Hibbing by a 9-4 decision. Timmy Johnson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson placed third.
At 195 pounds, Logan Martin of the Thunderhawks tied for eighth. Junior Drew Shay of Hibbing won the division as he beat Colbee Zens of Milaca/Faith Christian by fall in 2:19. Jared Yates of Mora finished third.
At 220 pounds, Mason Peterson of the Thunderhawks tied for eighth place. Senior Justin Matson (40-2) of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson won the title with a fall victory over Ian Larrabee of Hibbing. Dyllon Adam of Mora was third. Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway was fourth as he lost to Adam by a major decision in the third place match.
At 285 pounds, junior Craig Ashton of Aitkin (38-6) defeated Austin Sterling of Rush City/Braham for the title. Logan Ash of Milaca/Faith Christian was second while Sterling finished third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.