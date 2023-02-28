Following are results of section wrestling tournaments involving area teams:
Section 7AA
RUSH CITY — Three Grand Rapids High School wrestlers earned berths in the state wrestling tournament as a result of their performances during the individual portion of the Section 6AA Wrestling Tournament at Rush City.
Alex Lehman was the lone section champion for the Thunderhawks while Justin Jobe and Clayton Danielson finished second to also earn state berths.
At 113 pounds, freshman Joey Seely entered the tournament with a 32-15 record. He received a bye in the first round, and then lost to Aiden Theisen of Cloquet by fall in 2:34. Seely then stood out in the wrestlebacks as he beat Grayson Bennett of Rock Ridge by fall in 31 seconds, and he then defeated Lincoln Starr of Milaca-Faith Christian in the third place match by fall in 41 seconds. Theisen and Seely met once again for the right to wrestle for the championship with Theisen tipped Seely 3-2. Carter Young of Pierz then pinned Young in 3:28 to win the title.
Sophomore Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks at 120 pounds entered with a 28-12 mark. He defeated Braxton Peetz of Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson by a 4-0 decision in his first match, but then lost to Nolan Campbell of Rock Ridge in the semifinals by fall in 1:49. In wrestlebacks, he lost to Austin Linder of Milaca by injury default to finish sixth.
At 126 pounds, the Thunderhawks’ Alex Lehman, a junior, entered with a 36-7 record. He received a bye into the quarterfinals where he defeated Brendan Malloy of Cloquet by fall in 41 seconds. In the semifinals, he stopped John Pelarski of Aitkin by an 8-0 major decision. He then met Dutch Hedblom in the finals and Lehman came out victorious by a 7-2 decision to claim the section championship.
At 132 pounds, junior Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids entered with a 37-6 record. He received a bye in the first round and defeated Kaden Sweeney of Hibbing by fall in 1:18 in the quarterfinals. He then defeated Derek Stangl of Pierz by an 8-2 decision. Then, facing Jackson Cline of Aitkin in the true second match, Jobe came out on top by a technical fall, putting him the championship match. In that match against Nathan Nelson of Mora, Jobe lost by a 12-4 major decision, but he also earned a berth in the state tournament.
Freshman Connor Keith of Grand Rapids entered the tournament at 138 pounds with a 24-20 record. Keith received a bye in the first round and then lost to Nathan Trotter of Aitkin in the quarterfinals by fall in 3:42. Keith then met Rollie Steinbrecher of Milaca in the wrestlebacks and won by fall in 15 seconds. He then faced Jackson Kendall of Rock Ridge and lost a 5-1 decision. In the fifth place match, Keith defeated Cole Grams of Mora by fall in 2:44.
At 145 pounds, sophomore Tanner Morlan entered with a 31-11 mark. He received a bye in the first round and then defeated Derrick Przybilla of Pierz by a 14-7 decision in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he lost to Jack Schoenborn of Milaca by a 3-0 decision. In the wrestlebacks, Morlan defeated Isaak Coolidge of Rush City-Braham by fall in 3:06, and he then stopped Brock Folkema of Mora in the third place match by an 8-7 decision. Wrestling Schoenborn again in the true second match, Schoenborn again came out on top by a 4-0 decision.
Freshman Warren Ritter wrestled for the Thunderhawks at 152 pounds and entered with an 18-13 record. He had a bye in the first round and then lost to Warren Hietala of Cloquet in the quarterfinals by injury default. He finished tied for eighth.
Freshman Oliver Spahn wrestled at 160 pounds for Grand Rapids and entered with a 27-19 record. He received a bye into the quarterfinals where he then lost to Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing by fall in 4:30. In wrestlebacks, he beat Ethan Golden of Proctor-Hermantown by technical fall, and he then topped Gavin Flannigan of Rock Ridge by a 6-2 decision. Wrestling for the right to get into the third place match, Spahn lost to Jayden Zajac of Pierz by a 3-0 decision. In the fifth place match Spahn lost to Kaden Gorman of Rush City-Braham by a 14-8 decision.
Senior Trevor Snetsinger wrested at 170 pounds for Grand Rapids and entered with a 16-19 record. He beat Quinn Schnabel of Proctor-Hermantown by fall in 2:34 in the first round, and then lost to Damian Tapio of Rock Ridge by technical fall in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, he beat Evan Hanson of Hibbing by fall in 1:11, but then was eliminated by Tucker Hass of Mora by fall in 3:50 to finish eighth.
At 182 pounds, freshman Jaxon Thompson of the Thunderhawks entered with a 29-16 record. He received a bye into the quarterfinals where he then lost to Jack Nord of Milaca by fall in 2:00. In wrestlebacks, he defeated Ethan Perrotti of Pine City by fall in 51 seconds, and he then stopped Cooper Hendrickson of Hibbing to reach the third place match. There, Thompson lost to Nord of Milaca once again, this time by an 8-1 decision to finish fourth.
At 195 pounds, sophomore Weston Danielson of Grand Rapids entered with a 17-26 record. He had a bye into the quarterfinals where he then lost to Dulton Bengtson of Rush City-Braham by a 12-4 major decision. In wrestlebacks, he faced Kane Beirne of Aitkin and won by fall in 5:42. He then took on Brock Peterson of Mora for the right to wrestle in the third place match but he lost by fall in 45 seconds to place sixth.
Junior Joe Berg wrestled for Thunderhawks at 220 pounds and entered with a 26-22 mark. He had a bye into the quarterfinals and then defeated Wyatt Dingmann of Pierz by fall in 4:49 to reach the semifinals. There he lost to Ian Larrabee of Hibbing by fall in 1:20. In wrestlebacks, Berg defeated Jace Allerton of Rush City-Braham by a 13-1 major decision to reach the third place match. Berg then lost to Dyllon Adams of Mora by fall in 2:46.
At 285 pounds, sophomore Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids entered with a 30-14 record. He received a bye into the quarterfinals and then beat Leanardo LeTourneau of Pine City by fall in 1:33. He faced Ben Everson of Mora in the semifinals and came away with a 7-2 decision. Then, in the true second match and the right to wrestle for the title, Danielson defeated Everson of Mora. He lost to Logan Ash of Milaca in the championship match 9-3 but he earned a state berth.
Section 7A
Jojo Thompson of Deer River won a section championship at 195 pounds to earn a state berth. He stopped Kaden Holm of Royalton-Upsala in the championship match to take the title.
Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway earned a state berth by placing second at 285 pounds. In the second place wrestleback match, he downed Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena by fall in 2:56. In the championship match, he fell to Brandon Mugg of Royalton-Upsala by a 9-3 decision to finish second.
Tate Evans of Deer River narrowly missed earning a berth at state as he was third in the 120-pound division. In the second place wrestleback match, Evans lost to Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford by a 4-0 decision. He then pinned Turner Beachy of Staples-Motley in 3:52 in the third place match.
Lee Perrington also placed third at 220 pounds to just miss out on state. He defeated Dylan Hedren of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis in the third place match.
Tygh Gullickson of the Warriors also narrowly missed earning a state berth as he was third at 145 pounds. In the second place wrestleback match, he was defeated by Will Gorecki of Royalton-Upsala to finish third.
Charles Ikola of Deer River placed fourth at 106 pounds, losing to Brodie Pachan of LPGE-Browerville in the third place match by a 9-6 decision.
John Duffy of NKG was fourth at 145 pounds. He lost to Will Gorecki of Royalton-Upsala in the third place match by a 6-2 decision.
Aiden Duffy of NKG was fourth at 152 pounds as he lost to Blake Neelan of Staples-Motley in the third place match.
Hunter Rhodes of Deer River finished fourth at 160 pounds. He lost to Fischer Smith of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis by fall in 5:22 of the third place match.
Gus Thompson of Deer River was fifth at 170 pounds as he defeated Paul Stacey of LPGE-Browerville by forfeit in the fifth place match.
At 126 pounds, Preston Reed of the Warriors placed sixth, losing to Gabe Ridlon of Crosby-Ironton by a technical fall in the sixth place match.
Nathias Parks of the Warriors was sixth at 152 pounds, losing to Bryce Frenzel of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena by a 10-5 decision in the fifth place match.
Wyatt Gullickson of Deer River was seventh at 132 pounds.
Dylan Gielen of the Warriors was tied for eighth at 126 pounds.
At 113 pounds, Ian Benham of Deer River placed eighth.
Ethan Wellings of NKG was tied for eighth at 138 pounds.
