FOLEY — Just one Grand Rapids High School wrestler has qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a result of the completion of the Individual State Preliminaries (Section 7AA-8AA) in Foley.
The lone Thunderhawk to earn a state berth is Justin Jobe at 113 pounds. Jobe lost to sophomore Tyler Wells of Princeton by technical fall at 2:21 in the championship match. In the true second match, Jobe, just a freshman, defeated Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes 11-4.
Jobe will enter the state tournament with a fine 29-3 record.
Following are results of each weight class:
106: State qualifiers are Mason Mcgrane of Alexandria Area and Chandler Mickelson of Perham. Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.
113: State qualifiers are Tyler Wells of Princeton and Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids.
120: State qualifiers are Noah Vanderbeek of Princeton and Austin Malikowski of Foley.
126: State qualifiers are Owen Carlson of Pequot Lakes-Pine River and Ethan Ballweber of Princeton. Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.
132: State qualifiers are Landen Parent of Princeton and Trevor Radunz of Pierz. Philip Keenan of Grand Rapids was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.
138: State qualifiers are Kyle Boeke of Princeton and Griffin Lundeen of Thief River Falls.
145: State qualifiers are Brody Kasprick of Thief River Falls and Brody Ullyott of Detroit Lakes. Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids narrowly missed out on a state berth as he was third. In the true second match, Wilke lost to Ullyott by a 3-0 decision. Then in the third place match, he downed David Platt of Hibbing by a 7-6 decision.
152: State qualifiers are Logan Thorsten of Foley and Jack Fudge of Perham. Caydon Lehman of the Thunderhawks was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.
160: State qualifiers are Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls and Alex McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown.
170: State qualifiers are Connor Tulenchik of Pequot Lakes-Pine River and Blaine Henderson of Detroit Lakes.
182: State qualifiers are Brian Ramos of Perham and Kaden Hartwell of Fergus Falls.
195: State qualifiers are Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls and Bodee Zens of Milaca-Faith Christian. Matti Rajala of Grand Rapids placed sixth in the weight class.
220: State qualifiers are Hunter Gorecki of Foley and Tanner Grangruth of Mora. Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.
285: State qualifiers are Elijah Novak of Foley and Justin Matson of Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.