Grand Rapids High School freshman Justin Jobe, above right, is the lone member of the Thunderhawk wrestling team to earn a state berth this season.

 photo by faith keenan

FOLEY — Just one Grand Rapids High School wrestler has qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a result of the completion of the Individual State Preliminaries (Section 7AA-8AA) in Foley.

The lone Thunderhawk to earn a state berth is Justin Jobe at 113 pounds. Jobe lost to sophomore Tyler Wells of Princeton by technical fall at 2:21 in the championship match. In the true second match, Jobe, just a freshman, defeated Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes 11-4.

Jobe will enter the state tournament with a fine 29-3 record.

Following are results of each weight class:

106: State qualifiers are Mason Mcgrane of Alexandria Area and Chandler Mickelson of Perham. Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.

113: State qualifiers are Tyler Wells of Princeton and Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids.

120: State qualifiers are Noah Vanderbeek of Princeton and Austin Malikowski of Foley.

126: State qualifiers are Owen Carlson of Pequot Lakes-Pine River and Ethan Ballweber of Princeton. Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.

132: State qualifiers are Landen Parent of Princeton and Trevor Radunz of Pierz. Philip Keenan of Grand Rapids was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.

138: State qualifiers are Kyle Boeke of Princeton and Griffin Lundeen of Thief River Falls.

145: State qualifiers are Brody Kasprick of Thief River Falls and Brody Ullyott of Detroit Lakes. Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids narrowly missed out on a state berth as he was third. In the true second match, Wilke lost to Ullyott by a 3-0 decision. Then in the third place match, he downed David Platt of Hibbing by a 7-6 decision.

152: State qualifiers are Logan Thorsten of Foley and Jack Fudge of Perham. Caydon Lehman of the Thunderhawks was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.

160: State qualifiers are Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls and Alex McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown.

170: State qualifiers are Connor Tulenchik of Pequot Lakes-Pine River and Blaine Henderson of Detroit Lakes.

182: State qualifiers are Brian Ramos of Perham and Kaden Hartwell of Fergus Falls.

195: State qualifiers are Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls and Bodee Zens of Milaca-Faith Christian. Matti Rajala of Grand Rapids placed sixth in the weight class.

220: State qualifiers are Hunter Gorecki of Foley and Tanner Grangruth of Mora. Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway was tied for fourth in Section 7AA results.

285: State qualifiers are Elijah Novak of Foley and Justin Matson of Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson.

