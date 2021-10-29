EVELETH — Playing in their first ever playoff game, the Rock Ridge High School football team wanted to see if everything they had worked for this season could culminate into a win on their home field when it mattered most.
Despite some early bumps in the road and a 6-6 score at halftime with No. 5 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, the No. 4 Wolverines made some big adjustments during the break and controlled the game for the entire second half on their way to a 20-6 win over the Titans, sending Rock Ridge to the Section 7AAA semifinals on Saturday.
Offensively, the Wolverines got big performances from their running backs in Jake Burress, Ryan Manninen and Ryan Herberg but they also got breakout performances from senior tight end Will Bittmann and sophomore quarterback James Toman.
Their team putting up a dominant second half performance, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Sean Streier and Matt Anderson gave credit to their players for stopping the GNK run game at the right time.
“It was the adjustments,” Streier said. “Kudos to the kids for adapting to the changes we made. Us coaches can come up with a plan but it’s up to the kids to execute it and they did that. They took what we said to hear and it showed that they knew how to play Wolverine football.”
“They did a really good job of anticipating what GNK was trying to do,” Anderson added. “Until we stop their big running plays, that’s all they’re going to do. The kids got the message in their heads and they took it to them. They played very tough tonight.”
Rock Ridge got some big stops early in the first quarter, turning the ball over on defense on the opening GNK drive and forcing them two more times in the first 12 minutes.
Known for their power running game, the Titans opted for the air on their second play from scrimmage at the Rock Ridge 48. Quarterback Aiden Rajala aired it out for his receiver but it was Wolverines senior Jake Burress that came down with it, giving Rock Ridge the ball on their own 48.
The Titans’ defense was just as stout early on, not letting the Wolverine running back core in Burress and Manninen do much on the first few drives.
GNK had the first major scoring opportunity of the night on a drive that started from their own 15 late in the first quarter. The Titans picked up big chunks of yardage nearly every play with solid running from backs Cade Predovich and Connor Green.
As the first quarter became the second, the pair took the Titans all the way to the Wolverines 14 with a fresh set of downs. Three plays later on fourth and two, Predovich took the pitch and opted for the outside edge instead of up the middle, something Rock Ridge was prepared for. Predovich failed to make the line to gain and the ball was turned over to the Wolverines on their own six-yard line.
Rock Ridge picked up a quick eight yards on a Burres run and 15 more were tacked on thanks to a GNK penalty. First and 10 from their own 30, Rock Ridge’s Manninen broke free for a big 21-yard gain that brought the Wolverines into Titan territory at the GNK 49.
Some miscues in the form of penalties eventually gave Rock Ridge a third-and-16 but sophomore quarterback James Toman wasn’t shaken as he hit Manninen in the air for a 23-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
First and 10 from the 32, Toman found a wide open Will Bittmann in the middle of the field on the pass as the tight end ran downhill after the catch for a 32-yard touchdown reception that put the Wolverines on the board, 6-0 halfway through the second.
GNK was quick to respond on the ensuing drive as they continued to use the combo of Green and Predovich to march down the field again. Green pushed ahead for 11 yards at the 16 to set up first and goal at the five before taking the handoff again for the score to knot things up at six heading into halftime.
Rock Ridge got the ball on their own 35 to start the second half and while Manninen broke free for a quick 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage, Rock Ridge couldn’t do much from there and they punted the ball away three plays later.
The Wolverines defense looked like an entirely fresh 11 during their first outing in the second half, forcing a three-and-out on GNK’s first drive. Rock Ridge then took advantage of a botched punt by the Titans, giving them the ball on the GNK 12.
It took just two plays from there as Burress took the ball up the middle on second down and reached across the goal line to score from nine yards out to make it 12-0 in favor of Rock Ridge early in the third.
With Rock Ridge solving the GNK run game, Rajala began opting for the air much more frequently and began to hit wideout Gaige Waldvogel for big gains. After 10- and 15-yard catches from the senior, the Titans had a first and 10 at the Rock Ridge 30.
The GNK offense stalled, however, as they were forced into a fourth and six situation. Rajala went for Waldvogel again, but the Wolverines defended the pass well as GNK turned the ball over on downs yet again.
Rock Ridge’s next scoring drive started at the end of the third and bled into the fourth quarter. Starting at their own 49, a quick 12-yard run from Ryan Herberg got the drive started while putting the Wolverines into Titan territory. Herberg’s number kept being called as he found a few more big plays but penalties marred Rock Ridge as they found themselves in a fourth and eight scenario at the GNK 35.
Calling back to the second quarter, Toman called Bittmann’s number once more and found him all alone in the middle on the same exact play from before. Bittmann went for 32 yards, giving the Wolverines first and goal from the three.
Two plays later and Toman was in for the score. On the two-point play, Toman found Griffin Krmpotich open in the end zone to make it 20-0 early in the fourth.
With Bittmann coming up with two big catches and a score, the senior tight end enjoyed a standout game on a night where he was able to play the position he originally signed up for. Due to injuries throughout the season, Bittmann has found himself at a tackle spot on the offensive line, but with a healthy Rock Ridge roster playing Tuesday night, he was able to make an impact at tight end.
“When we get healthy, we can put people in those spots that will positively impact us the most,” Anderson said of Bittmann. “We have a very Swiss Army knife offensive line and Will has been big for us in the past stepping up to fill in there when we needed him.”
“It’s great to have a player like Will that plays a position he truly excels at,” Streier added. “But he’s also a great team-first player and he’ll say ‘I will play anywhere you need me.’ He doesn’t ever complain about moving from tight end to the line and that’s what we love about him.”
The Titans had two more sustained drives left in them but both were shut down by the Wolverines defense in key moments.
Trying to save clock, Rajala opted for the air instead of the ground even more, but it came back to haunt him on first and goal from the Rock Ridge 12 as a pass intended for Tae’von Wells ended up in the hands of Rock Ridge’s Dylan Hedley, who shut down the Titans while keeping his team’s lead intact.
The Wolverines stopped GNK one final time on a late drive and rode out the 20-6 win. Guided offensively by the sophomore Toman, his coaches commended the young player for stepping up after being the team’s backup quarterback for most of the season.
“He had confidence out there,” Anderson said. “He did not play like a sophomore and that was very nice to see. He missed some open shots early in the first half but he bounced back and took advantage of things in the second.”
“He’s worked his butt off all season long as the backup QB,” Streier said. “And this week at practice it showed just how hard he worked because he was ready. He’s been a leader for us amongst the younger players and he led our guys out there tonight too.”
The win means the No. 4 Wolverines will travel to No. 1 Esko on Saturday. The Eskomos are a perfect 8-0 on the season and the pair of coaches expect a tough game, but one their squad is prepared to tackle.
“They are a confident team and they’re going to try and punch us in the mouth like every team has all this year,” Anderson said. “But I think this week might be a different team heading up there on Saturday. If we can carry this confidence into that matchup then we can play with them.”
“Confidence is key,” Streier affirmed. “Winning here gave us a ton of confidence and I think these kids believe in themselves. They know they have a big task at hand but that hasn’t stopped them before.”
Saturday’s contest is set for 2 p.m. in Esko.
GNK 0 6 0 0 — 6
RR 0 6 6 8 — 20
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
R: Will Bittmann 32 pass from James Toman (kick failed)
G: Connor Green 5 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
R: Jake Burress 9 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
R: Toman 1 run (Griffin Krmpotich pass from Toman)
