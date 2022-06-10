ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE — Grand Rapids High School senior Jackson (J.D.) Weston put it all together Friday to win a state shot put championship and also set a school record which stood since 1968, at the Minnesota Class AA Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Weston won the competition with a throw of 58-feet, 2-inches.
No more information was available concerning the Class AA meet and other Grand Rapids athletes. Results will be in Wednesday’s edition.
Several area track and field athletes competed in the preliminaries of the Minnesota State Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships June 9, at S. Michael-Albertville High School.
Senior Taevon Wells and teammate Bodie Jorgenson, also a senior, of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) both competed in the 400-meter dash. Wells set a blistering pace and almost cut off two seconds on his seed time of 51.41 seconds by earning the top time in preliminaries at 49.68 seconds. James Howard of GMLOKS was second at 50.58 seconds.
The top nine in the 400-meter dash moved to the finals. Jorgenson finished 13th in a time of 52.91 seconds.
GNK’s 4 x 400-meter relay earned a place in the finals as it posted the fifth highest time in the preliminaries. The relay, which was comprised of junior Benjamin Plackner, senior Daniel Olson, Jorgenson and Wells, had a time of 3:30.01. Perham had the top time of 3:26.74.
The Titans’ 4 x 200-meter relay made it into the finals on Saturday after placing eighth in the preliminaries with a time of 1:33.92. The relay was made up of senior Gaige Waldvogel, Jorgenson, senior Justice Rebrovich and Wells. Maple River posted the top time of 1:31.84.
Senior Connor Thoennes, the section champion in the 3,200-meter run, competed in the finals on June 9, and placed 14th with a time of 10:17.03. Finn McCormick of Nova Classic is the state champion with a time of 9:27.20.
Senior Tait Kongsjord of Deer River/Northland (DRN) finished 11th in the shot put and did not make the finals. He had a throw of 47-feet, 10.5-inches. Tony Nelson o Tracy-Milroy had the top throw in the preliminaries at 57-feet, 3-inches.
Results of GNK’s 4 x 800-meter relay were not available at press time.
On the girls side for the Titans, junior Emmalee Oviatt placed 17th in the discus and did not move onto the finals. She had a distance of 89-feet, 2-inches.
Oviatt was the section champion and also competed at state in the shot put. Results were not available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.