BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors held a special meeting Monday morning and voted to reinstate volleyball and football for the fall season, after initially moving both sports to the spring in August.
The move means both sports can begin official preseason practice Monday, Sept. 28, with the first volleyball and football games set for Oct. 8-10.
Teams in those sports actually began practicing last week as part of the offseason training period for the spring season before the latest change.
The board did discuss those workouts, but took no action – meaning those sessions can continue for the time being.
The same goes for the spring sports’ fall training sessions, which are set to begin Oct. 5 and end Oct. 24.
Volleyball teams will have an 11-week schedule with a postseason.
Football is going with a six-week regular-season schedule and a two-week postseason slate to be determined at a later date.
The board did come up with section tournament plans for the other fall sports, so there will be some sort of postseason play for all sports taking place this fall, although there are no specific plans for the league holding state tournaments due in part to the COVID-19 restrictions.
As far as winter sports are concerned, no decisions have been made on that front yet. The board is set to meet again for a scheduled meeting Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.