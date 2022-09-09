NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Deer River High School football teams butted heads for 48 minutes Friday, and when everything was said and done, a turnover decided the contest
The Titans fumbled the ball away with just under one minute to play in the second quarter, and the Warriors recovered.
On the next play, Deer River quarterback Sam Rahier scampered in from 18 yards out, and Warriors went on to defeat Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16-0 at Angelo Taddie Field.
Defense was the name of the game early as neither team mounted much of an offensive attack through the first 23 minutes of the first half.
“That’s what I expected,” Deer River coach Brent Schimek said. “They had their line back from last year, we didn’t. We had our skill guys back, so I figured it would come down to a turnover-type of thing.
“We talked about it before the game that high-school football is about field position and turnovers. We had to keep that pressure on and that would be huge. That’s what swings the momentum.”
That prognostication was a good one as the Warriors pounced on that loose ball and took advantage of it.
“That was huge,” Schimek said. “Turnovers are field position and momentum. To go up eight, instead of tied, that was huge.”
The Titans had been keeping Rahier in check up to that point, but the Warrior senior sprinted to the outside. He out-raced everyone to the end zone.
“I thought early on, we did a good job containing him,” Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau said. “The score showed that. We kept them to eight points for 47 minutes. We kept him contained. I thought we did a good job.
“He’s one of the better athletes we’re going to face. It was a challenge for us. We had some injuries early on, a little adversity. I’m proud of the way the kids played. We have a lot of good things to build off of.”
Gibeau thought that play was a safe one to run.
“It was a simple handoff, and you might break one,” Gibeau said. “We had some long runs. We saw what they were doing, and maybe we might score on one. Unfortunately, it was deep in our own end and at the end of the half.”
The second half was much of the same, but the Titans did get into Deer River territory on a long run by Aiden Duffy.
Unfortunately for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, they had to turn the ball over on downs.
The Titans’ defense stood their ground until the final minute of the fourth quarter when Rahier scored on a 1-yard plunge.
Even though Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t score, Gibeau did get some good production in the passing game from Derek Gibeau, and Duffy gained some nice yards on the ground, which made Schimek adjust his defensive scheme.
“We had to do some things a little bit differently,” Schimek said. “We called off our blitzes and let the guys up front handle it. That quarterback, we had to do that to maintain him, keep him in the pocket. He was killing us running the ball.”
The Titans did have one opportunity to score, getting inside the Deer River 10, but they couldn’t punch the ball over the goal line.
“It was nice to be able to move it against a good team like Deer River,” Gibeau said. “We have to execute and bear down when we get it inside the 10. They did a good job, but a penalty backed us up, and we immediately got behind the 8-ball there.
“There were little mistakes here and there that cost us. I don’t think the kids realize it, but they add up.”
DR 0 8 0 8 — 16
GNK 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
No scoring.
Second Quarter:
DR — Sam Rahier 18 run (Rahier run)
Third Quarter:
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter:
DR — Rahier 1 run (Rahier run)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.