DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team was chosen in March as the 2019 Minnesota Football Community Service Award Winner.
The recipient is usually released in March at the football clinic which was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Coaches can make a significant impact on their players, school, community, and world through the community service to see how teams contribute to our communities, state, country, and world.
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Community Service Award began in 2008. The award encourages teams to display their student-athletes’ service while portraying qualities of leadership, community, and giving to others. Giving, without the expectation of receiving anything in return, is a powerful quality that can be instilled in our young men.
The Deer River players take some time out from football each fall to assist veterans as they experience the northern Minnesota outdoors. For the past six years, Trails End Resort on Bowstring Lake shuts down for four days to give complete access to veterans from all over the country. This free, all-inclusive experience includes fishing, fishing guides, outdoor activities, and meals.
The Warriors, who don the blue and gold for Deer River High School on Friday nights, help veterans in and out of boats, stock and remove items from boats, dock boats, clean fish caught, put up and take down tents for meals, and serve meals to the honored guests.
“The Warrior Veterans Service program we have helped with for the past six years has been an unbelievable growth experience for our players,” said Deer River head football coach Brent Schimek. “What Bill and Erin Charlton are doing at Trails End Resort is a privilege for our team to be a part of. Opening their resort for veterans from all over the Midwest to come and bond with other veterans is really an amazing thing for our players to be part of.”
The primary goal of the weekend of service is for players to connect with a veteran individually and spend time getting to know more about their military branch, type of service, and more. The resort has hosted veterans of each war, including World War II, and other services. It is not uncommon for veterans to open up to players and discuss things they rarely if ever share.
“Hearing of all their stories gave me an idea of what they went through to give us some of the things we have today,” said Deer River senior Talance Fairbanks.
The experience of Trails End Resort can create or enhance the players’ appreciation for military service, and displays the importance of giving back to others. The bonds developed over a couple days not only solidify that connection to our veterans, but hopefully instill a call to serve others beyond their football community service event.
Warrior senior Marshall Michienzi said, “I found my experience talking with the veterans very interesting. The sacrifices made by them is very humbling.”
A local event quietly taking place under the radar in north central Minnesota near Grand Rapids, this experience epitomizes the intent of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Community Service Award. The experience is reinforced at various moments throughout the season, including drawing attention to the event and the recipients of their service when the Warriors wear their camo game pants on the gridiron.
It is an understatement to suggest this event has had an impact on veterans. According to army veteran Tim Sundsmo, the impact the Deer River players have is profound.
“I have attended a couple of wonderful veterans retreats at Geiger’s Trails End Resort and I have to tell you that I was very surprised at my first retreat when the local high school football team showed up to help out with things from washing the boats down to serving the food,” Sundsmo said. “I met some truly outstanding young teenagers that were not only eager to help out but to also talk to us veterans and hear our stories. By bringing these young men to the retreat, coach Schimek and coach Mike Fairbanks are expanding the horizons of their players. The players have been given a chance to see and hear first hand that freedom is not free, there is a cost paid by the veterans. It is truly a pleasure to sit and talk to these young men and share our stories and I wish each of them well in the future.”
These experiences change the way young men look at the flag, veterans, the Pledge of Allegiance, history classes, current events, and standing before the flag on Friday nights. According to coach Schimek, “Erin makes sure each player comes away with a perspective that can not many times be learned in a classroom.”
In the end, the Warriors invest their time, use some of their outdoor experience and talent, and make an effort to know a veteran. This service learning experience not only provides an enjoyable weekend for the veterans, but life lessons and experiences that can shape the young men serving others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.