DEER RIVER — It’s been a long time coming for basketball fans of Deer River High School.
Throughout the years, the Warriors have fielded some outstanding boys and girls basketball teams but none of them have been able to reach the state tournament. That changed on Friday when the Warrior boys team topped Nashwauk-Keewatin for the Section 7A championship to earn the school’s first-ever state tournament berth in basketball.
Warriors head coach David Olson – a Bigfork native – said it has been a wild atmosphere in the Deer River area after the boys clinched the section title.
“The community is upside down right now with excitement; they’re having a lot of fun,” Olson said. “There has been a lot of support from all over the school district communities, and I have had a lot of messages from other surrounding towns, my old friends from Bigfork, and my former teammates. It’s been amazing.”
Olson said it is a surreal feeling to be going to the state tournament. He said that when the clock was ticking down in the championship game and it was apparent that the Warriors were going to win, he didn’t really know how to feel.
“I was just watching the boys celebrate, and I enjoyed watching them enjoy that moment,” the coach explained. “I played in the section championship game 20 years ago this month and we lost, so it is kind of ironic that 20 years later I was in that game coaching and fulfilling that dream. So it was special on a personal level.
“The team has been playing with a chip on their shoulder all year; they have always believed in themselves and they wanted to prove it. They weren’t just all talk; they put in the work from little kids until now. They have taken their bumps and learned, and they didn’t get discouraged with the early playoff loss last year. They came back stronger and they put in a lot of work.”
Olson said in the championship game that Deer River needed to neutralize Nashwauk-Keewatin’s size in the paint and that his team dared the Spartans to beat it with the 3-point shot.
“I told the boys that they are going to have to shoot really well from the outside to beat us and they shot really cold from outside,” Olson said. “And with that we were able to outrebound them which was a big key in the game. We also got hot with the 3 early in the second half with Ty Morrison hitting three in a row which gave us nine points right away in the second half. Then, we were able to get our trap game going on the defensive end, making steals and making them uncomfortable. That’s what we have been doing all year.”
Deer River will open the Class A state tournament at Pequot Lakes at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR) which is 18-2 on the season. Olson said the coaching staff is watching film on BGMR and he said it is a scrappy, physical team.
“They play together really well,” Olson explained. “They are a senior-dominated roster with three senior starters. They have a point guard – Adam Benke – who is the motor and drives the ship. We have to neutralize him. They like to slow the tempo down and we like to speed it up so it is going to be a game of contrasting styles.”
The Warriors were eliminated from the postseason early last season, partly because it lived and died with the 3-point shot. Olson said changes were made before the current season to try to change that.
“We talked about it in the offseason that we just can’t live and die by the 3,” Olson explained. “When you do that you are one-dimensional. The thing we did this year is we focused on getting to the (free throw) line more and in order to do that you have to attack the basket. So you will see all the time that they are not settling for a 3-pointer – although we still love to shoot them – and we are getting to the basket. We have been going to the line in some games way up into the 20s.”
Members of the Deer River team include Samuel Rahier, Blake Fox, Ethan Williams, Connor Vickerman, Mikhail Wakonabo, Mason Olson, Rhett Mundt, Fred Jackson, Dave McClellan, Tait Kongsjord, Colton Hemphill, Ty Morrison, and Thomas White.
Morrison is averaging 20.7 points per game for the Warriors while Wakonabo is scoring at a rate of 18.2 points per game. Fox is averaging 10.6 points per game and Kongsjord is scoring 10.3 points per game.
Deer River enters the tournament with a 20-2 record and on an 18-game winning streak with its last loss coming on Jan. 22. Olson said he feels the field of teams is very balanced and there is no true favorite to win the whole thing.
“We said we are going to come out throwing punches against whoever we play, whether it is the No. 1 team in the state or it is the Minnesota Timberwolves,” the coach said. “We are going to go after teams and we are just going to try to make our community and our school proud.”
