PEQUOT LAKES — The Deer River High School boys basketball team – making the program’s first-ever appearance in the state basketball tournament – led for most of the game but Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR) was able to catch and then defeat the Warriors 58-52 in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State Class A Boys Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Pequot Lakes.
The Warriors took a six-point lead into the locker room at halftime – at 35-29 – as they were able to hit their 3-point shots and play effective pressing defense which resulted in several easy buckets on inbounds plays by BGMR.
But the second half was a different story as BGMR took control both offensively and defensively, outscoring Deer River 29-17 in the half to take the six-point victory.
“We didn’t score enough in the second half,” Deer River coach David Olson said. “It’s tough to do much when you only score 17 in a half. Most teams lose that game – I don’t care if it is the regular season or the postseason – and especially the state tournament.”
Olson said the Warriors missed some close shots in the second half which hurt. He gave credit to BGMR’s half-court defense which caused problems.
“They play great defense and they are senior-dominated and I think that might have had something to do with it,” Olson explained. “Their experience came into play which I noted in our game plan. We only have one senior – although Blake Fox is a great senior – I know that our guys next year when they are seniors, hopefully we have that advantage on our team.”
Kobey Dallager was a real thorn in the Warriors’ side as he finished with 25 points to lead all players. Adam Benke scored 15 points, Zac Blawat, 11, and Kasen Swenson added seven.
As it has all year, Deer River was led by Ty Morrison and Mikhail Wakonabo. Both players nailed three 3-pointers with Morrison finishing with 21 points and Wakonabo ending with 20. Samuel Rahier added five points.
With the loss, Deer River saw an 18-game winning streak come to an end and the Warriors finish with a fine 20-3 record.
“Except for Blake, we have everybody coming back plus one of our post players – Mason Olson – was hurt all year so we are going to have him back. He is a big, physical kid,” Olson said. “I think we took a huge step this year in winning the section and competing in our only state game. We could have easily won that game – we only lost by two baskets – and I know that our boys are going to set high expectations for next year.
“It’s not necessarily about getting to state next year – we want to take it to the next step and we want to win the state tournament next year. That’s the next thing.
“Our guys from last year to this year put in the work and improved and I know they are going to put the work in again this year.”
Olson said the entire team appreciated the community support and rally which inspired the team.
“We had the fire trucks, we had the Deer River police, we had the Itasca County sheriff giving us an escort for the section championship game and also the state tournament game,” Olson explained. “We had watch parties going on at the Inger Community Center, the Ball Club Community Center and the local restaurants in Deer River. It was just a really exciting time and I am really proud of our community coming together.”
BGMR 29 29 — 58
DR 35 17 — 52
BGMR: Zac Blawat 11, Adam Benke 15, Kasen Swenson 7, Kobey Dallager 25.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 5, Ethan Williams 4, Mikhail Wakonabo 20, Rhett Mundt 2, Ty Morrison 21.
Total Fouls: BGMR 11; DR 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: BGMR 7-14; DR 5-8; 3-pointers: BGMR, Benke 2, Swenson; DR, Rahier, Wakonabo 3, Morrison 3.
