DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-1 record and won a share of the NE District title.
The Warriors also earned a share of the Section 7A championship with a 62-8 win over Braham in the last game of the season. The Warriors were the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs but the Section 7A Board did not allow a change in the brackets for playoffs like other sections which would have allowed No. 1 Deer River to play No. 2 North Woods on that last date.
This is the third year in a row the Warriors have participated in and taken home a Section 7A title.
Offensively, the Warriors were led by senior quarterback Blake Fox and senior running back Austin Rasley, both three-year starters. Rasley finished the shortened season as one of the leading rushers in the entire state with 174 carries and 1,325 yards. His 7.61 yards per carry as well as 19 touchdowns were also among the leaders in the state
Fox completed 68 percent of his passes for 685 yards and 13 passing touchdowns in the air.
The offensive line was made up of all underclassman and will be a force next year with junior Tait Kongsjord chosen as the Most Valuable Lineman in the entire conference for 2020 returning. The Warrior offense averaged 42 points and 382 yards per game.
The Warrior defense was very young returning only two starters from the previous season. In 2020, they forced 20 turnovers in seven games.
Individually, they were led by juniors Hunter Dobson at defensive end and Tait Kongsjord at defensive tackle up front compiling eight sacks between them and finishing in the top four in tackles on the team. Blake Fox led the team in interceptions with four.
The Warriors have a strong nucleus returning for the Fall of 2021 and look forward to continuing a strong Warrior Football tradition.
