DEER RIVER — Ten years ago, the Deer River High School baseball team earned its first-ever section championship the hard way.
Thanks to its deep pitching staff, Deer River was able to come through the loser’s bracket of the 2010 Section 7A Baseball Tournament to claim its first section title. It was a good time for the Warrior baseball program as Deer River would make two more state tournament appearances in the next five years.
It also was also the culmination of a long coaching career for Deer River head baseball coach Jim Erzar, who had been a coach in the program since 1976, and the head coach of the Warriors since 1982. When Deer River made its opening appearance at state 10 years ago, it was also the first state team for Erzar, who would retire a few years later among the top 20 in Minnesota history in high school baseball coaching victories.
2010 Section 7A Tournament
Looking back a decade, Erzar said it was a long and tough battle for the Warriors in the Section 7A Tournament as it was loaded with solid teams. He said there is no doubt that Deer River’s deep and quality pitching staff was the difference maker.
“We had four games in two days and Cody Willis did a great job in throwing 10 innings,” said Erzar. “Then Eythan Stangland came in and finished it up for us that day. It was a great job by our whole team.”
Members of the Warrior team that season were Lance Latvala, Bert Smith, Damon Benham, Erik Lind, Travis Schultz, Nick Schimek, Jack Carter, Cody Willis, Eythan Stangland, Luke Benson, Cole Knudson, Travis Kane, Kenny Benham and Ty Vickerman.
Coaches along with Erzar were Jim Thompson, Mike Fairbanks and Ara Anderson. Kari DeYoung served as the statistician for the squad.
“It took a long time to build the program and these kids were a product of that,” Erzar explained. “We took our lumps for awhile but the kids kept getting better and better as a team. The kids were committed to play.”
Travis Kane was an important piece for the Warriors that season and he said the team knew what it took to reach the championship game after being there during the 2009 section tournament.
“It was a great run,” Kane said. “We had a lot of good pitching. We worked very hard in the preseason to make sure we were strengthening our arms. We pitched very well in the section tournament and we got timely hitting which was key.
“We were such a tight-knit team and we had played baseball together ever since we were 5 and 6 years old. We were out on the baseball field every chance we got.”
Deer River was seeded fifth out of 11 teams in the North Subsection as it lost close games to Chisholm and Cherry during the regular season. Ely, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cherry and Chisholm all were seeded ahead of the Warriors.
The Warriors won their first three games of the tournament in a 28-hour span beating a higher-seeded Chisholm team 14-1 in five innings and then topping AlBrook – the No. 1 seed from the South Subsection – by a 4-2 score. The Warriors then popped Northland-Remer 11-0 as Deer River and Floodwood were the two undefeated teams in the tourney.
From there, the Warriors had to win it the hard way when they lost to Floodwood 5-3 in the undefeated game. Deer River then came back to top Cherry 5-3 as Lucas Benson was winning pitcher behind a strong Warrior defense. Ty Vickerman and Travis Kane each had two hits to lead the offensive attack. That put Deer River into the championship bracket where it had to beat Floodwood twice for a state tourney berth.
In the first game, Deer River left little doubt who would win the game as it battered the Polar Bears 12-4. The Warriors pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of 10 Floodwood walks. Kane had a bases-loaded triple and Benson was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Deer River. Cody Willis pitched the distance for the Warriors for the win.
In the championship game, Willis pitched three innings – to finish with 10 innings on the day – and Eythan Stangland shut out the Polar Bears in the final four innings as Deer River won 6-3.
Damon Benham hit his only home run of the season – a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning – to provide the key hit for Deer River.
“We had a lot of great moments in the tournament but that one was really good,” Erzar said of Benham’s grand slam. “It was the bottom of the sixth and we are down 3-2 when he hit the home run.”
Erzar said the Warriors entered the tournament playing well.
“We finished the regular season real strong with six nice wins and then we had a good start in the tournament,” said Erzar. “AlBrook had a 16-2 record and we had to beat them in order to get into the double-elimination portion of the tournament. That was a big win for us.”
Erzar said the Deer River pitching staff was comprised of four tough pitchers who could stymie any lineup. The ace of the staff was sophomore Stangland while Willis, Kane and Benson, who also was the catcher for the Warriors, also saw extensive mound action during the season. Benson had a 1.74 ERA and threw 44.3 innings for Deer River while Kane threw 45.3 innings (3.86 ERA), Stangland, 46.6 innings (2.55 ERA), and Willis, 43 innings (3.09 ERA).
“Stangland would face most of the tough teams,” Erzar said of the left-hander. “We had to use every one of our pitchers to get through the tournament. It worked out really well. We had a nice defensive team too and I don’t think you can win without having a good defensive team. We had a nice, solid team.”
Offensively, Damon Benham hit .494 for the Warriors that year with 29 RBIs while Benson ripped the ball at a .429 clip.
Erzar said it was a great feeling for him personally to get a team to state after so many years at the helm.
“It was just a great feeling finally to have the feeling that we were very successful on the field,” Erzar said.
Kane said Floodwood had a good team that season led by a pair of brothers who led it both on the mound and at the plate.
“We had to battle and persevere against Floodwood but we were able to beat them,” said Kane. “A lot of our guys were able to get big hits late in games for us to keep it going. It was unbelievable when we won. That’s something that you dreamed about as a little kid and working your way up, to get into the state tournament.
“Jim Erzar had been around for a long time and he knew what to do in the situations that we got into and was able to coach us really well. But the section title was unbelievable; you never expect it but we worked hard throughout the year and we were able to put together a good run.”
2010 State Class A Tournament
DR 2
Fosston 1
At state, Deer River won its opening game against a tough Fosston team by a 2-1 margin in a pitching duel. Fosston scored its run in the first inning off Warrior pitcher Stangland and as it turned out that would be its lone run. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Deer River tied the game at 1-1 when it scrapped out a run.
Benson took the mound for the Warriors in the top of the sixth inning and held Fosston scoreless. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Cody Willis and Damon Benham led the inning off with back-to-back singles. Stangland followed with a sharp ground ball to second base which was mishandled allowing Willis to score what proved to be the winning run.
Benson held off Fosston in the top of the seventh inning to earn the victory.
“It was a hard-fought game; we never gave up and we just kept fighting,” Kane recalls. “They had a kid who was throwing mid-to-high 80s and we didn’t have a lot of pitchers in Northern Minnesota who were throwing at that velocity. We took our time and tried to get him to throw a lot of pitches and we finally ground him down at the end of the game. I think he had 15 or 16 strikeouts. But we were able to get the hang of his pitches and get a couple of runs on the scoreboard.”
Semifinals
Sebeka 5
DR 4
Deer River lost a tough semifinals game to Sebeka 5-4 to narrowly miss a championship game appearance.
Deer River had a 4-2 lead in this game but Sebeka tied the game at 4-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Deer River had chances to score in both the sixth and seventh innings but was unable to do so. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Sebeka scored the winning run to put a hold on Deer River’s championship hopes.
“We couldn’t get enough runs across that game,” Kane explained. “I remember that there were a couple of bad bounces and at the end of the game we couldn’t close it out. We just couldn’t dig down deep enough to get enough runs across to make a difference.”
Third Place Game
Mayer Lutheran 7
DR 4
Mayer Lutheran beat Deer River 7-4 in the third place game. The Warriors had a 4-0 lead at one time but their opponents scored seven unanswered runs to win the game as Deer River finished fourth at state.
“We had great fan support at the state tournament which showed the backing that we had,” Erzar recalled. “It was an awesome feeling.
“We wanted to play in the first state championship game to be played at Target Field and it was a heck of a ball game against Sebeka. We had threatened and threatened and we just couldn’t get the runners across.
“All in all, we knew we competed real well at state and it was just a good feeling knowing that you were in with some of the top competition in the state.”
Deer River would play in the Section 7A finals in five of the next seven years and reach state again in 2011 and 2015. Erzar retired following the 2017 season with a 409-333 record, with his wins ranking him in the top 20 at the time. He currently sits at 21st in state career coaching wins.
“It was just a great feeling and a good bunch of kids,” Erzar explained. “I still keep in contact with them. It was a nice feeling knowing that we succeeded the way we did. And, we did it as a team. Everybody supported everybody else on that team.”
