CHISHOLM — According to the Minnesota State High School League, there had only been three kickers to hit field goals of 50-plus yards.
A fourth name can be added to that list.
Nathan Wangensteen of Chisholm connected on a 51-yard field goal attempt against North Woods on Friday, Sept. 10, to etch his name in the Minnesota high school football history book.
That effort didn’t surprise Bluestreak coach Nick Milani.
“At practice the night before, he hit a 57-yarder, so at that point of the game, and where we were on the field, we sent him out there to kick it,” Milani said. “He’s proven it at practice that he’s consistent from 50 yards.”
But how did Wangensteen get to that point?
The Chisholm junior was a soccer player for Hibbing/Chisholm, but during the pandemic, when football started later than soccer last season, Milani made Wangensteen a pitch.
“I was begging him to come out last year when soccer ended,” Milani said.
Whatever Milani said, worked.
“It was a tough decision, but I chose to go to football,” Wangensteen said.
The change in sports intrigued Wangensteen so much that he put in a lot of time and effort to perfect his kicking craft.
“I went to a few camps down in the Cities,” Wangensteen said. “I see this coach, Chris Husby, and he helps me out. I had to put some work in to get used to kicking a football. It was difficult, just kicking a different-shaped ball, but I got used to it.
“I noticed a lot of improvement over this past spring and summer by just practicing. I gained some more yardage. I kept going back to see if I could make it.”
Once fall practice started, Wangensteen hit the ground running.
“I kicked a 57-yarder in practice,” Wangensteen said.
That was under ideal conditions.
How would Wangensteen handle game conditions?
“It definitely adds some pressure,” Wangensteen said. “It makes you kick it a little quicker because you know they’re coming in to try and block it.”
Wangensteen didn’t get a chance in week one, but in week No. 2, against North Woods, Chisholm was trailing in the game.
The Bluestreaks were in Grizzlies’ territory with six seconds remaining in the game.
That’s when Milani called Wangensteen’s name.
“I was warming up on the sideline, and I was ready,” Wangensteen said. “I was grateful for the opportunity. “I was like, ‘I have to make it since he’s putting me out here.’”
Milani had nothing but confidence in his kicker.
“He has the perfect personality to be a kicker,” Milani said. “He’s calm under pressure. If he misses, he goes on to the next one. He doesn’t let it linger in him. He’s always level-headed.”
As he set up for the kick, Wangensteen had one thought.
“I was like, ‘This would be big if I make it,’” Wangensteen said.
The long snap from Jude Sundquist was good. The hold by Dom Olson was good, and the kick…
“It looked good straight off, but I was worried about the distance,” Wangensteen said. “I saw the refs put up their hands, so I knew that it was good. That was the longest chance I’ve gotten in a game.
“That was my first field goal attempt. I was waiting to get a field-goal attempt in a game, but that was a lot farther than I thought it would be.”
Milani has an extra weapon in his lineup, and he could be a game-changer.
“We didn’t have the opportunity in week one, but we did in week two,” Milani said. “If we’re in an opposing teams’ territory, we don’t have to go for it on fourth down. Anytime we’re inside the 40 or closer, we can come out of it with points.
“At some point, that might win us a game this year. He’s invested a lot of time getting better, and it has shown on the field.”
For Wangensteen, he knows he can be a vital asset to the Bluestreaks’ program.
“It’s cool, but I have to keep working the rest of the season,” Wangensteen said. “A lot of teams around here don’t have kickers, so I add a little bit to the game. Hopefully, I can go farther back and try to break some more records.”
