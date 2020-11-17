GRAND RAPIDS — Claire Walsh is one of the top volleyball players in Northeastern Minnesota so when she signed a letter of intent to play college sports last week, one would assume it would be in volleyball.
However, the sport she receive a scholarship from the University of Oklahoma is one she has never participated in. That’s because she signed a letter of intent with the university to be a member of the rowing team.
Wash said earlier this year when school was cancelled due to the pandemic, and with volleyball cancelled at that time which would not allow her to receive the exposure she needed for major college attention, she decided to take up the sport of rowing.
“I have never competed but I own a rowing machine that college athletes train on and I have been using that a lot,” Walsh explained. “The college coaches look for athletes that are really strong and powerful. They had seen video of me playing volleyball and they made their decision based off of that.
“I am so excited and I am so looking forward to it. I will always miss volleyball but I am really excited for something new.”
Walsh – the daughter of Lisa and Steve Walsh – feels her volleyball season up to this point has gone well.
“I have been having a lot of fun; this is actually the most fun I have had for any season,” Walsh said. “We are all such good friends and it’s awesome.”
Grand Rapids coach Bekah Morris said the two seniors on the squad – Walsh and Jenny Bowman – have made her first year as head coach of the Thunderhawks a good one.
“I couldn’t be more blessed to have them,” said Morris.
When you watch Walsh out on the court, it is obvious that she has skills that make her a good all-around player.
“Last year I think she struggled with her defense and Claire has been working hard on that all summer long and up to now,” Morris said. “Now it is one of the strongest parts of her game.”
With the pandemic wreaking havoc in the playoff situation for high school volleyball, Walsh said the goal is for the team to take it as far as possible.
“Whether it is next week’s game and the season is cancelled or the section finals,” Walsh said. “I am so happy to be playing volleyball in the fall. I don’t think I would have liked it as much if we had the season in the spring. It just wouldn’t be the same.”
Morris said it has been a pleasure to serve as coach to Walsh this season.
“It’s been lovely; she is pretty easy,” said Morris. “She almost knows what I am going to say before I even say it. She is very self-conscious and self-aware of her game.”
Morris said because of Walsh’s athletic ability, she is not surprised Walsh has received a scholarship in a sport she has never competed in.
“Claire is a person that has high plans and high expectations for herself and it is amazing to see that in a young woman that age,” Morris said. “I am excited to see what she does at the rowing. That will be fun.”
Morris feels that serving is one of the most important parts of the game of volleyball and she said that Walsh is a part of a strong team serving effort so far this season.
“If we can take other teams’ offense down a peg then that is less work we have to do defensively,” said Morris. “So, we serve a lot in practice.”
Grand Rapids is 10-1 for the season and Morris said she just hopes for steady improvement from her team.
“The goal at the end of the day is just to play our game,” said Morris. “We want everybody to think they have done the best they can. My ultimate goal is just to see improvement in every one of them from day one to now and I already have. That’s pretty amazing.”
Added Walsh about the team’s success, “Last year was like a rebuilding year but this season everyone has had a chance to play, we have all played together, we are really cohesive and we like taking those steps forward. We are a really young team but I like it because Jenny (Bowman) and I can be mentors from the ground up.”
Morris said it has been a blessing for the season to take place after the initial portion of it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It is so important to be playing, and it is even worse to have had a season in the spring. It just wouldn’t be as normal as it is now,” Morris explained. “I think that normalcy is great, and just the idea that still to this day every game could be the last, so go out and play your heart out. We are grateful for everything else that gets to come after that.”
Walsh also is outstanding in the classroom as her 4.0 grade point average attests to. She said academics should be regarded as very important to student-athletes.
“I think academics are so important; even if you don’t get an athletic scholarship but you get academic money, that can take you way farther,” said Walsh. “What if you get injured and they take your scholarship? You still have your academic money to sit on.”
She is hoping to double major in finance and marketing with a minor in economics or some combination of those three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.