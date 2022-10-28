GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Section 7A
Bigfork 3
Deer River 1
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School volleyball team opened up postseason play with a 3-1 victory over Deer River on Oct. 24.
Bigfork won the first game 25-19, but the Warriors rallied to take the second game 26-24. However, the Huskies won the final two games and the match by the scores of 25-14 and 25-22.
Hannah Gullickson had 15 set assists and seven digs for Deer River while Ella Storlie recorded 10 kills and eight digs. Hannah Edwards had nine set assists, six kills and two blocks while Ariahana Schjenken added nine digs.
“The Warriors had a great season and to our seniors, thank you for all your hard work and dedication throughout your volleyball career,” said Warriors head coach Leigh Ayers. “We will miss you next year.”
In other games on Oct. 24, Barnum downed Wrenshall, Cook County slipped past Lakeview Christian Academy, and Northeast Ranged stopped Littlefork-Big Falls.
The tournament continues with games on Wednesday, Oct. 26. In the North Subsection, No. 1 seed Ely will play No. 8 seed Northeast Range, No. 2 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin will take on No. 7 seed Bigfork, No. 6 seed Cherry will meet No. 3 seed Chisholm, and No. 4 seed North Woods will play host to No. 5 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl. All matches are at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest-seeded team..
Games on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the South Subsection will have No. 1 seed Floodwood facing No. 8 seed Cook County, No. 2 seed South Ridge will take on No. 7 seed Barnum, No. 6 seed Silver Bay will play No. 3 seed Carlton, and No. 4 seed Cromwell-Wright will square off against No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall.
Quarterfinal action is Friday, Oct. 28, with the semifinals set for Nov. 2 at Hibbing. The championship match will be played on Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. at Hermantown.
Volleyball
Section 7AA
The tournament opens on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Games in the first round in the South Subsection will have No. 1 seed Rush City receiving a bye. No. 2 seed Pine City will take on No. 7 seed Hinckley-FInlayson, No. 3 seed Esko will meet No. 6 seed Mora, and No. 4 seed Proctor squares off against No. 5 seed Moose Lake/Willow River.
In the North Subsection, No. 1 seed and defending champion Greenway will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. In games on Oct. 26, No. 2 seed International Falls will play No. 7 seed Two Harbors, No. 6 seed Crosby-Ironton will take on No. 3 seed Mesabi East, and No. 4 seed Aitkin will play host to No. 5 seed Rock Ridge.
Quarterfinals are set for Friday, Oct. 28, with the semifinals slated for Nov. 2, at either Hermantown or Duluth Denfeld. The championship match will be conducted on Nov. 5, at Hermantown at 6 p.m.
Section 7AAA
Defending champion and No. 1 seed Grand Rapids will receive a bye into the semifinals. In quarterfinal action on Thursday, Oct. 27, No. 2 seed Cloquet will play No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld, No. 3 seed Hermantown takes on No. 6 seed Hibbing, and No. 4 seed North Branch will play host to No. 5 seed Princeton.
The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, with the championship match slated for Nov. 5.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:00.19
3. Mesabi East, 2:02.75
4. Hibbing, 2:04.92
5. Rock Ridge, 2:06.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:02.58
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.10
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:06.13
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.87
5. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 2:08.28
6. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.49
7. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.62
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:24.91
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
5 Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.21
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 25.77
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 26.06
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.13
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 26.21
5. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.27
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
10. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 26.57
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 236.0
2. Elly Blazevic, Denfeld, 209.0
3. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 205.4
4. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 202.0
5. Claire Roufs, Denfeld, 198.0
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 380.4
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 339.0
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 326.0
4. Liv Christner, Duluth Denfeld, 322.0
5. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 312.0
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.27
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.23
3. Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Herm, 1:06.25
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:06.91
5. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:06.92
7. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
100-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 56.0
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 57.17
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.20
4. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 58.0
4. Shea Bradley, Duluth East, 58.0
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58.0
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 58.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:38.23
2. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 5:46.37
3. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
5. Livia Dugas, Two Harbors-SB, 5:53.65
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:43.74
2. Hibbing, 1:47.05
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.20
4. Duluth East, 1:49.35
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.30
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.09
4. Maddie Yapel, Duluth East, 1:07.62
5. Summer Cullen-Line, Mesabi East, 1:08.60
7. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:09.28
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:10.69
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
4. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:15.03
4. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 1:15.03
6. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:17.08
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.20
2. Hibbing, 3:54.05
3. Mesabi East, 3:55.84
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:02.58
5. Superior, 4:04.25
