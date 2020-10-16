DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team continued its early-season dominance as it swept Duluth Marshall in action Tuesday in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks won easily by 3-0, 25-16, 25-8, 25-10. With the victory, Grand Rapids is now 4-0 for the season.
In the match, serving was a key to the Thunderhawk win as they racked up 17 ace serves in the three games of the match.
In the Duluth Marshall match, Thunderhawk coach Bekah Morris was able to use her entire bench. Claire Walsh had seven kills, five ace serves and six digs and Eva Salmela finished with four kills and two digs. Kyra Giffin recorded four kills, four ace serves and three digs while Jenny Bowman had seven kills, three ace serves, three digs and one block. Kate Jamtgaard finished with three kills, one dig, two blocks and two set assists and Kamryn Kleinfelter had three kills and two digs. Lexi Lindgren had twovkills, four ace serves, 10 digs, two blocks and 25 set assists as she was all over the court. Lindsey Racine finished with 13 digs, one ace serve and one set assist.
Greenway 3
Aitkin 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Aitkin 3-0 in recent action.
The Raiders won the games by the scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-15.
Claire Vekich put down 25 kills in the three games for Greenway while Kaisa Reed had nine kills and three ace serves. Lexi Hammer finished with 39 set assists.
Lydia Fellerman had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs for Aitkin while Assy Ehnstrom had 27 set assists.
Greenway 3
Hermantown 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team beat Hermantown 3-0, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 in recent action.
Claire Vekich had 27 kills for the Raiders while Kaisa Reed finished with 12 kills and 18 digs. Ellie Vekich recorded 15 digs while Lexi Hammer had 40 set assists and 10 digs.
