GRAND RAPIDS — Bekah Morris takes over as the new head coach of the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team and she said her team is ready to get the season underway.
The Thunderhawks will open the season on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. against Duluth Denfeld. The first home match is set for Saturday at noon against Cloquet.
Despite starting practice late because of the pandemic, Morris said the Thunderhawks spent a lot of time in the gym over the summer which she said was important for the team’s development.
“I think that was huge for us to prepare and then to keep playing without the thought of a season,” Morris said. “Then it came about that we are having a season so at least they have been in the gym enough to not be too worried about things.
“We are really excited to get going. We all know that Covid 19 causes a time of uncertainty so we are just planning on showing up every day and making the most out of it. The girls want to play and I am super excited to have a good group of girls in the gym who are really gym rats and just want to be in there constantly.”
Morris said the Thunderhawks return an experienced group of student-athletes this season led by senior outside hitter Claire Walsh and senior middle hitter Jenny Bowman. She added that other players who will see plenty of court time include freshman Braya LaPlant who was one of the Thunderhawk setters last year, defensive specialists Lexi Lindgren and Lindsey Racine, and middle hitter Kate Jamtgaard. Others who are expected to provide good things include Kamryn Klinefelter, Eva Salmela, Josie Hanttla, Kyra Giffin, Zoee Johnson, and Emma McInerney.
“I think we have a really well-rounded team and there are enough players to keep the practices competitive,” said Morris. “We get to have some friendly competition as well as getting to play the game they love.”
Morris said the coaches are trying to instill a culture where all the student-athletes have good relationships with each other both on and off the court.
“I think that their energy and commitment to each other is huge especially during these times when there is not going to be spectators and we can’t even huddle,” Morris explained. “How do you keep up the energy for that? I think having this team that is playing for each other is the way to do it.”
The Thunderhawks will play for the first year in the Lake Superior Conference which consists of Duluth-area teams. So far, there is no state tournament planned but there will be a Section 7AAA tournament that Grand Rapids will compete in.
“Section 7AAA has some really good teams,” Morris said. “It always is a different mind set that we have to work super hard in practice because the teams that we face during the season are mostly Class A schools. We usually have a really good record but we are playing smaller schools.
“To get ready for sections, I think it will be a lot of inter-scrimmages and competition with each other to make each other better. Because of how much talent and athleticism we have on the team, I think that is going to be one way that we are able to see that level of play.”
Some of top teams in Section 7AAA, according to Morris, include North Branch, Forest Lake, Duluth East, Elk River, Cambridge-Isanti and Andover.
Asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks, Morris said, “Obviously everybody wants to win but I just want to really be able to see a change from day one to the last day. I want the girls to end the season thinking they worked their butts off to get where they ended. That will be success to me, that every single player in the gym says they got better this year.”
Assisting Morris in the coaching department this year are varsity assistant Lori Keute, Chris Otto, Angela Oelke, and Angela Stoczynski.
“This group is funny, but they are competitive and they want to win,” said Morris. “They work hard and they are very understanding and expectant of any guidance from the coaches for information to help them get better. They are really a dream for me; this is the best group of girls that I could imagine to have in my first year of coaching. I am very excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.