GRAND RAPIDS — It was a topsy-turvy first season for Bekah Morris as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team in 2020.
It was a season wracked with pandemic-related issues that did not allow a normal season for high school volleyball in Minnesota. Subsequently, teams had to adapt and follow protocol in conducting a season that was far from the normal standards.
“The first year was with COVID, so I really don’t consider it my first year just because we weren’t able to play a lot of the teams that we really wanted to play,” said Morris, a product of the Grand Rapids High School program. “We were stuck in a geographical map where we could only travel so far. It went well; we learned a lot of things, we had a lot of team bonding and we were able to play. But this year I consider it to be more of my first year.”
Morris said the Thunderhawks will play a more difficult schedule this year, which she said is important in preparing the team for the postseason.
“We don’t want to play teams that we consistently beat, we want to be challenged,” Morris said.
Some of the players who will be instrumental in the success of the team this year include sophomore setter Braya LaPlant, senior hitter Kamryn Klinefelter, and hitters Kate Jamtgaard, Kyra Giffen and Eva Salmela.
With the new addition of a class in Minnesota high school volleyball, Grand Rapids will remain in Section 7AAA but it is revamped with a number of the Twin Cities-area schools moving out of the section.
“Some of the top teams in the section this year will be North Branch who is always a good contender,” Morris explained. “Hermantown and Cloquet will be other top teams in the section. We haven’t gotten to see all the teams yet so we will see how it goes. I think Grand Rapids will be right up there with the top teams.
“I am excited for the switch in Section 7AAA because it gives us a chance to play teams that fit our range on a consistent basis. So we don’t have Andover, Chisago Lakes and different larger-school teams in our section any more which is nice. With our enrollment numbers, we are now playing teams that are more closely matched to us.”
When asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks, the coach said, “My coaching philosophy is serving and passing are the most important factors in the game so if we can outserve a team and outpass a team, we will be successful.”
Assisting Morris in the coaching department this season are Chris Otto, Laurie Keute, Angela Oelke and Angela Zebro.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls,” said Morris. “They come to practice every day, they are so coachable and they are a little goofy. But I will take that; I love fun and the energy every day which makes coaching awesome.”
