GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for the various high school section volleyball tournaments being conducted in the area:

Section 7AAA

The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team has received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAA Volleyball Tournament and will receive a bye into the semifinals.

Quarterfinal action on Thursday, Oct. 29, will have No. 2 seed Cloquet hosting No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld, No. 3 seed Hermantown will play host to No. 6 seed Hibbing, and No. 4 seed North Branch will play No. 5 seed Princeton.

Grand Rapids will play host to a semifinal match on Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. versus the winner of the North Branch/Princeton match. The other semifinal will be at the site of the highest-seeded team at 6 p.m.

The championship match is slated for Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Cloquet High School.

Section 7AA

The Greenway High School volleyball team has received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Tournament in Subsection 2 and will receive a bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In Subsection 2 first round play on Wednesday, Oct. 27, No. 2 seed Mesabi East will play No. 7 seed Crosby-Ironton, No. 3 seed Eveleth-Gilbert meets No. 6 seed Aitkin, and No. 4 seed Virginia will face No. 5 seed International Falls.

In Subsection 1, No. 1 seed Proctor will play No. 8 seed Two Harbors, No. 2 seed Rush City faces No. 7 seed Moose Lake-Willow River, No. 3 seed Esko will take on No. 6 seed Hinckley-Finlayson, and No. 4 seed Pine City plays host to No. 5 seed Mora.

Quarterfinal action is on Oct. 29, with all matches slated to begin at 7 p.m. Greenway will play the winner of the Virginia/International Falls match at Coleraine.

Section semifinal play is set for Nov. 3, in Hermantown with matches set for 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. The championship match will be played on Nov. 6, at Hermantown at a time yet to be determined.

Section 7A

First round action was played on Monday. In round two action set for Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in Subsection 1, No. 1 seed Barnum plays the winner of the Wrenshall/Silver Bay match, No. 2 seed Floodwood takes on the winner of the Duluth Marshall/Lakeview match, No. 3 seed South Ridge faces No. 6 seed Carlton, and No. 4 seed Cook County meets No. 5 seed Cromwell-Wright.

In Subsection 2 action on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., No. 1 seed Ely will face the winner of the Mt. Iron-Buhl/Littlefork-Big Falls match, No. 2 seed Northeast Range takes on the winner of the Deer River/Bigfork match, No. 3 seed Chisholm faces No. 6 seed Cherry, and No. 4 seed North Woods will play No. 5 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Quarterfinal matches at the site of the highest-seeded team are set for Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Semifinal matches will be played on Nov. 3, at 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. in Hibbing.

The championship match is slated for Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments