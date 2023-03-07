v

Jovanna Volker has made history as the first Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway Titan girl to advance to the Minnesota State Wrestling Tourament.

 Photo by Gary Giombetti

NASHWAUK— Jovanna Volker has made history.

The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway eighth-grader is the first Titan girl to advance to the Minnesota State Class Meet, which was held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments