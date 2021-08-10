VIRGINIA — When it came to their senior season of tennis, Rock Ridge captains Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur wanted to make their last season of high school sports something to remember.
The recent Virginia High School graduates undoubtedly did that, leading the Wolverines to the state tournament in their first year as a team, as well as repeating as the Section 7A doubles champions to punch their tickets to state individually as well.
Doubles partners for many years, the duo was well respected when other teams came to town. A reliable No. 1 pair for the Rock Ridge lineup, Scherf and Westerbur did not lose a point for the Wolverines all season long and lost just one match — their final one in the Class A individual quarterfinals.
For their outstanding efforts this season as well as their decorated careers as Blue Devils and Wolverines, Scherf and Westerbur have been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Tennis Players of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
When asked what makes the duo so strong, the pair agreed that it was their upbeat demeanors as well as a lifelong friendship that made the partnership work from the beginning.
“I think just being lighthearted and easy going is what did it for us,” Scherf said. “Being able to make each other laugh helps a lot. We don’t keep things that serious. That doesn’t work for us. Both of our personalities work well together and that’s what makes us a good duo.”
“We’ve grown up together,” Westerbur added. “We played a lot of sports together all the way through. We definitely knew each other well and we’ve had that chemistry for a long time growing up.”
The strong partnership was one thing Wolverines head coach Jeff Mauston knew would make for strong leaders this season, with him naming Scherf and Westerbur the team’s captains from the beginning of the season. Coming into a match with one point essentially locked up can help a team out quite a bit, according to their coach.
“They gave us that critical point,” Mauston said. “I always talked about having one or two points in hand before you go into a match and how important that was. These two did that every single match. I counted on them to win and they did. That helped us figure out how the team was going to do and what we could do with our lineup from there.
“They’re just so steady. When it comes to doubles players, they’re some of the best we’ve ever had. Their movement and the way they played the game was just fantastic.”
Mauston also described the pair as resilient, ready to confront any challenge that came their way.
“They don’t let things bother them. Ryan just loves to play, no matter what game it is. He had a great season of summer baseball this year. He just loves sports and wants to be a part of whatever team he can be a part of. He really missed tennis in that year off and I think he came back stronger after that.
“Jace too was a kid that rebounded really well. He had more setbacks than just losing a season with a knee injury and the loss of a family member. Everything that was thrown at him he handled very well. They both set a course for this team and we followed it. That’s what made it so successful.”
When the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert programs came together just prior to the beginning of the season, Scherf and Westerbur weren’t exactly sure how things would shake out. It quickly became clear that it brought the new program to a high level right from the start.
“As Virginia kids, we started playing with these new kids from Eveleth-Gilbert and we knew right away that we worked well together,” Scherf said. “Maybe we didn’t think we’d make it to state in our first year but we were playing well and we just kept rolling as the season went on.”
“I was skeptical at first,” Westerbur said. “It’s Blue Devils and Golden Bears. There’s rivalries there. But getting those points from the Eveleth-Gilbert guys really helped us out in the long run. It made us a much stronger team.”
With the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, the duo came into the season looking to make the best of their last crack at high school sports. On a team with a long list of seniors, the excitement was high for Rock Ridge.
“That’s how everyone goes into their senior season,” Scherf said. “It’s our last run with our best buddies. You play with the ups and the downs and go as far as you can and run with it.”
“We definitely wanted some redemption,” Westerbur said. “We thought we could’ve made it to state as a team last year as well had we had a season. Coming back, everyone was so excited to play and get better as a team. We built some bonds off the court as well. There were some kids I thought I’d normally never talk to but this team helped us become really close instead.”
A team filled with upperclassmen is also tasked with helping the younger generation prepare for the next step, something Mauston believes the pair excelled at.
“I think those two guys and the entire crop of seniors we had gave those younger kids something to look at when it comes to what makes a good team,” Mauston said. “The seniors were solid players but great people as well. They benefited the team in ways on the court but also off of it.
“The underclassmen coming through had a group of older kids that were second to none in terms of who to look up to. A solid group of seniors is the key to any successful high school team and this year’s team showed that.”
The pair gave credit to their long-time coach as well, with this season being Mauston’s last at the helm.
“He really helped build this program,” Westerbur said. “He helped Ryan and I so much. If we were having a bad match, he’d come talk to us and put a smile on our faces and make us laugh. If we were being too serious, he’d crack a joke and help loosen us up a bit.”
“He’s been around the game so much,” Scherf said. “He brings that to the table but he also knows how each kid works and what motivates them. He knows how to make them laugh. He can ease everybody up and it makes the game that much more enjoyable.”
This fall, Westerbur will head to the College of St. Scholastica to major in history with a minor in political science. Scherf plans to head to North Dakota State University to major in architecture. Going their separate ways, the pair are pleased with what they left behind at Virginia as well as Rock Ridge tennis.
“We know there are a lot of strong kids coming up in the program and that makes it easier to leave,” Westerbur said. “It’s an even stronger tennis community with both schools involved in it now.”
“I feel like we left on a good note,” Scherf said. “We didn’t let anyone down. People were hoping this team could go to state and we did that. Hopefully we made people proud.”
Now high school graduates, the pair reflected on the last four years as a whole.
“It kind of feels like a flash,” Scherf explained. “When you get into ninth grade you think you have so much time still but then senior year hits and it goes by so fast. Everyone is ready to go their separate ways and start the next part of their lives.”
“When you’re a freshman, you kind of wish you were already done with high school,” Westerbur said. “But then when that last day of class hits or you go to your last practice or play your last match, you have to face that reality that it’s over now. That last day really comes at you fast and a lot of people don’t see it coming.”
Seeing his last class of seniors graduate, Mauston knows Scherf and Westerbur are working towards bright futures.
“I think they’re going to be extremely successful in the future,” the coach said. “Both know what they want to get out of life. They were not only great athletes but just great kids that get it. I can’t wait to see what they do.”
o
In addition to Scherf and Westerbur, the All-Iron Range Boys’ Tennis team includes: Jared Delich, Logan Bialke, Sam Berlin and Jack Elliot of Rock Ridge; Cooper Hendrickson, Isaac Hildebrand and Drew Anderson of Hibbing; and Easton Young, Wyatt Simonson and Luc Dulong of Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.