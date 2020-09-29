GRAND RAPIDS — Athletics have always been a big part of Elsa Viren’s life.
The youngest of the four children of Christa Berg and Tom Viren, she is beginning her sixth season as a member of the Thunderhawk girls swimming and diving varsity team. Grand Rapids head coach Melissa Rauzi said Viren looks up to her siblings, including sister Solveig – a 2014 graduate – who was a state swimming champion at Grand Rapids. She added that mother Christa is an assistant coach in the program.
Viren said she looked up to all her siblings, especially Solveig.
“I have always looked up to Solveig; she has a lot of records and I have wanted to take them down,” Viren said. “I haven’t done that yet but I am hoping to do it. Last year I was extremely close to the 500 (freestyle) record and also very close to the 200 (freestyle) record. At this time this year compared to last year, I am faster so I am hoping I can get them by the end of the year.
“Solveig was a sprinter and the records I am going for are the distance ones and those weren’t her top events, and she wasn’t at sections when she was getting those times.”
Viren said athletics have played an important role in her life up to this point.
“I always wanted to do as good as Solveig has so it has always been a goal of mine,” Viren said.
Rauzi said she has known Viren since the swimmer was 9 years old and a member of the Sea Turtles program at the local YMCA.
“Elsa has always been very quiet, but she is such a hard worker,” said Rauzi. “She has always been a leader in her work ethic and just the way that she holds herself. She is always very humble and very kind, and I am going to miss her a lot next year.
“Elsa can swim mostly anything. She loves the 200 freestyle and she is swimming just as well as she was swimming last year at this time. I am hoping with hard work and a good taper in a shortened season that we can still make things happen for these kids.
“It helps them mentally that they know that it is a little bit shorter and that they don’t have to go the long, long haul for as hard as they are working. I feel like they are willing to push it right now. Elsa, as a captain and as a lane leader, she is a great captain, a great leader, and the team looks up to her.”
Viren competed in four events at the state meet last year as a junior and she is hoping to be just as busy at state this season. She said the state tournament was frustrating for her.
“I was not satisfied with my placings and I felt like I could have done better,” Viren explained. “I was just tired. But it was a good experience because I had never been there before. This year I just want to have the best year I can because it is my last year.
“I always want to be breaking my personal records; I haven’t done that yet this year but I am hoping to by the end. I would love to set the records and if there is a state meet, I would love to make it to that.”
Rauzi said that it is “very possible” that Viren can eclipse some of her sister’s records by season’s end.
“I think it is very possible as long as we stay healthy and we get that postseason,” said Rauzi. “She definitely works hard and she definitely has talent.”
Viren said the members of the Grand Rapids girls swimming and diving team think the team can do well this season and repeat as section champion.
“We want to go for section champion again but we do realize that it is a strange year,” Viren said. “We want to go out and have fun and we want to try hard, get our best times and set some records.”
Viren also is a Nordic skier in the winter, has competed in multiple state meets and is ranked among the top skiers in Northeastern Minnesota. She also competes for the Thunderhawk girls track and field team in the spring.
Viren also carries a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom and she said academics are extremely important for student-athletes. She said she most likely will swim in college, although she hasn’t totally ruled out Nordic skiing. She is leaning toward swimming at St. Olaf College or Gustavus Adolphus. She said she plans to major in biology with the idea of becoming a medical doctor or a veterinarian.
“Academics should always come before sports,” Viren explained.
