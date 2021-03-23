COLERAINE — Senior Claire Vekich of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team, has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Ms. Hockey Award.
The award is given to the state’s top high school female player. All 10 finalists are committed to play Division I hockey and eight of the 10 players will be playing in this week’s state tournament.
This year’s finalists in addition to Vekich are Hannah Chorske, Edina, Emma Conner, Edina, Brenna Fuhrman, Farmington, Rachel Goinitz, Forest Lake, Rory Guliday, Minnetonka, Peyton Hemp, Andover, Geneieve Hendrickson, Warroad, Gabby Krause, Andover, and Jenna Lawry, Chisago Lakes.
“Claire Vekich is a rare, once-in-a-generation athlete,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke. “Her consistency, scoring at least 20 goals and 40 points through her junior season is evidence of a dominant power forward – all while being a stalwart defensively against other top players. Further, Claire is a top-notch person, student and three-year captain for GRG hockey.
“Her disposition and work ethic are a role model for her peers. She is truly one of the best-ever people, athletes, and hockey players I have witnessed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.