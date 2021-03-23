v

Claire Vekich

 

COLERAINE — Senior Claire Vekich of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team, has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Ms. Hockey Award.

The award is given to the state’s top high school female player. All 10 finalists are committed to play Division I hockey and eight of the 10 players will be playing in this week’s state tournament.

This year’s finalists in addition to Vekich are Hannah Chorske, Edina, Emma Conner, Edina, Brenna Fuhrman, Farmington, Rachel Goinitz, Forest Lake, Rory Guliday, Minnetonka, Peyton Hemp, Andover, Geneieve Hendrickson, Warroad, Gabby Krause, Andover, and Jenna Lawry, Chisago Lakes.

“Claire Vekich is a rare, once-in-a-generation athlete,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke. “Her consistency, scoring at least 20 goals and 40 points through her junior season is evidence of a dominant power forward – all while being a stalwart defensively against other top players. Further, Claire is a top-notch person, student and three-year captain for GRG hockey.

“Her disposition and work ethic are a role model for her peers. She is truly one of the best-ever people, athletes, and hockey players I have witnessed.”

