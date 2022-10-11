GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team improved to 6-0 for the season with a 49-28 victory over Duluth East in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Thunderhawks forged out a 35-0 lead at the half and then had to withstand a four-touchdown effort by Greyhound running back Austan Orvedahl in the second half to hold on for the win.
Thunderhawk coach Greg Spahn said the team came out focused and sharp, and put together a great first half.
“I think we probably lost a little focus in the second half, and I think that is a natural thing,” said Spahn. “We talked about that a little bit with the kids; it is hard to sustain and we have to be able to do that. But at the same time, we are looking at a big-time player on the other side of the field (Orvedahl) and he got his yards.”
Spahn said while East had Orvedahl, the Thunderhawks had five players at the same level of ability and it showed on the field Friday night.
“Aiden Chandler, Owen Glenn, Jake Troumbly, Ethan Florek, Kaydin Metzgar, all those guys are all extremely talented. They are as fast as they are quick and I think you saw that on display Friday night. Those boys played very well and the beauty of is we ask them all to block, we them all to run and they do it. They are selfless.”
Grand Rapids took the opening kickoff and drove unprovoked down the field with senior Owen Glenn shaking and juking his way for a 24-yard touchdown run. Aiden Chandler booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led early 7-0.
Duluth East put together a nice drive of its own using the dangerous Orvedahl to pick up big pieces of yardage. However, the Greyhounds self-destructed as they fumbled with Grand Rapids recovering at its own 14 yard line.
The Thunderhawks then drove through the Duluth East on an 86-yard drive, picking up huge chunks of yardage. The drive was capped off when Chandler scored on a 30-yard run. The kick for the extra point was no good but Grand Rapids led 13-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Grand Rapids scored early when the dangerous Chandler broke free on an 86-yard touchdown run. He added the extra point as the Thunderhawks led 20-0.
After the Grand Rapids defense shut down the Greyhounds once again, the Thunderhawks added to their lead, putting together a sustained drive that was culminated with quarterback Ethan Florek bulling into the end zone from one yard out. Chandler ran in the two-point conversion and Grand Rapids led28-0 with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
The onslaught continued late in the half when Grand Rapids’ Caleb Rychart picked off a Duluth East pass at midfield. On the next play, Florek threw a screen pass to Kaydin Metzgar and Metzgar took it the distance to complete the 50-yard pass. Chandler added the extra point as Grand Rapids was cruising with a 35-0 advantage just before the half.
“The guys up front played well, too, for really the whole game,” said Spahn. “It was fun to see,”
Duluth East regrouped at halftime and took the opening possession of the second half down the field and finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a Orvedahl three-yard run.
The Thunderhawks received good field position on their next possession but could do nothing and was forced to punt with the Greyhounds taking over deep in their own territory. Duluth East then put together another fine drive with Orvedahl scoring his second touchdown, this one on a one-yard dive. The extra point was again good and Duluth East pulled to within 35-14 late in the third quarter.
Duluth East attempted another onside kick with Grand Rapids recovering again, but this time the Thunderhawks make the Greyhounds pay. With great field position, the Thunderhawks ripped through the Greyhound defense with Glenn finishing off the dive with his second touchdown, this one on a 20-yard run. Chandler booted the extra point and Grand Rapids led 42-14.
Duluth East continued its fine offensive showing in the second half as it scored once again with the ever-present Orvedahl scoring his third touchdown on a 14-yard run. The kick for the extra point was good as the Thunderhawk lead was 42-21.
Tanner Platt scored on a five-yard run for Grand Rapids’ final touchdown while Orvedahl scored his fourth touchdown on a 67-yard run to complete the scoring.
Both Chandler and Glenn rushed for well over 100 yards for the Thunderhawks while Orvedahl carried the ball 33 times for 288 yards in a losing effort for Duluth East.
With the win, Grand Rapids remains unbeaten at 6-0 on the season. The Thunderhawks will be on the road against Rock Ridge next Friday.
Duluth East falls to 3-3 on the season.
Grand Rapids vs. Rock Ridge
With just two games remaining on the regular season, with the Thunderhawks traveling to Virginia to play Rock Ridge on Friday, Spahn said the team is working on its consistency in terms of execution of assignments.
“It’s been fun watching the kids grow,” said Spahn. “I feel like we are playing better now than we were in Week 1 and Week 2. They are excited to go compete and that is the beauty of it. It doesn’t matter who you are playing, it matters how you play and the boys are ready to go. They want to go out and compete.”
Spahn said the Thunderhawks hope to establish the run once again in the game against Rock Ridge, and he said the goal is to stop the run defensively.
“Rock Ridge has had some close games and they have had some flashes,” Spahn said. “They have been bitten by the turnover bug in a couple of their games but they are in every one of them. They played North Branch tight and they run the ball really well.
“They have a good scheme, they have a couple good athletes and there is no way this is anything but a competitive game.”
Duluth East 0 0 14 14—28
Grand Rapids 13 22 0 14—49
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 24-yard run (Aiden Chandler kick)
GR-Chandler 30-yard run (Kick no good)
Second Quarter
GR-Chandler 86-yard run (Chandler kick)
GR-Ethan Florek 1-yard run (Chandler run)
GR-Kaydin Metzgar 50-yard pass from Florek (Chandler kick)
Third Quarter
DE-Austan Orvedahl 3-yard run (Kick good)
DE-Orvedahl 1-yard run (Kick good)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Glenn 20-yard run (Chandler kick)
DE-Orvedahl 14-yard run (Kick good)
GR-Tanner Platt 5-yard run (Chandler kick)
DE-Orvedahl 67-yard run (Kick good)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.