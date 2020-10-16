CLOQUET — After finishing second to Virginia’s Cameron Stocke in the recent Iron Range Conference Championships, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Geno Uhrbom was on a mission Tuesday during the Section 7A Cross Country Championships in Cloquet.
Uhrbom defeated Stocke by nearly half a minute as he won his fourth consecutive section championship as he completed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 15 minutes and 58 seconds.
Stocke, a sophomore, was a distant second in 16:25.
They were followed in the top 10 by Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright, 16:59, Ethan Johnson, Pequot Lakes, 17:02, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:16; junior Daniel Olson, GNK, sixth in 17:25; Jesse Clausen, Pequot Lakes, 17:30; Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:31.10; John Werner, Proctor, 17:31.30; and Joshua Knight, Proctor, 17:33.
Pequot Lakes won the team championship as it finished with 67 points, edging out defending champion GNK which had 71. It was followed by Virginia 92, Ely 109, Cook County 170, Proctor 172, Moose Lake 178, South Ridge 259, Cromwell-Wright 321, Eveleth-Gilbert 337, Mesabi East 354, Pine River-Backus 365, Carlton 384, Mt. Iron-Buhl 399, International Falls 404, Deer River 406, McGregor 440, Lakeview Christian Academy 481, East Central 498, Crosby-Ironton 499, Chisholm 597, and Duluth Marshall 728.
Besides Uhrbom and Olson, other GNK runners included junior Connor Thoennes, 12th in 17:48, freshman Levi Danielson, 20th in 18:08, senior Weston Marx, 32nd in 18:40, senior Michael Butterfield, 35th in 18:44,
Freshman Jonathon Schafbuch of Deer River was 67th in 19:42. He was followed by teammates sophomore Alec Wake, 77th in 20:10, sophomore Matthew Schaaf, 80th in 20:13, sophomore Nolan Carlson, 85th in 20:25, junior Samuel Schafbuch, 97th in 20:49, sophomore Aiden Carlson, 98th in 20:52, senior Harris Carlson, 133rd in 22:43,
Sophomore Tanner Harcey of Hill City was 147th in 23:21.
Girls
Pequot Lakes won the girls team title with 101 points, tipping Proctor which was second with 105. They were followed by Virginia 116, Cook County 118, South Ridge 129, Mesabi East 140, International Falls 172, Carlton 223, Ely 244, GNK 269, Crosby-Ironton 271, Moose Lake 284, East Central 311, Duluth Marshall 311, Esko 320, and Hill City 515.
Calia Chaney, a freshman from Pequot Lakes, won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18:48. Keegan Mcaulife of Duluth Marshall was second in 19:41 while Lydia Skelton of Mesabi East was third in 19:53.
Rounding out the top 10 were Rian Zutter, Pequot Lakes, 20:01, Aubrey Skelton, Mesabi East, 20:23, Carly Chaney, Pequot Lakes, 20:28, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:29, Lizzy Harnell, Proctor, 20:35, Addison Burckhardt, South Ridge, 20:35, and Ryan Ford, International Falls, 20:55.
Senior Baylie Norris led GNK with a 41st place finish in 22:26. She was followed by teammates freshman Kaitlin Olson, 50th in 22:54, freshman Nadia Rajala, 53rd in 23:01, freshman Karly Mann, 61st in 23:22, seventh grader Lola Champlin, 75th in 23:53, eighth grader Hailey Kilduff, 99th in 25:33, and junior Brooke Petrich, 105th in 26:19.
Other area runners were junior Ruby Booth, Hill City, 100th in 25:40, eighth grader Jacelyn Cartensen, Deer River, 104th in 26:16, freshman Faith Hawkins, Deer River, 116th in 28:05, freshman Shaley Pearson, Hill City, 119th in 28:41, senior Hunter Lou Ahonen, Hill City, 121st in 29:36, sophomore Miranda Raven, Hill City, 123rd in 30:32, and sophomore Emma Finke, Hill City, 124th in 30:34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.