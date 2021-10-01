NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School football team lost the battle of turnovers and subsequently the game to North Branch Friday night in North Branch.
The Thunderhawks turned the ball over three crucial times in the game while North Branch was mistake free. That went a long way in the Vikings taking a 21-20 victory over Grand Rapids to remain undefeated for the season.
Grand Rapids took the opening kickoff and drove through the North Branch defense and deep into Viking territory. It appeared that Thunderhawk quarterback Dom Provinzino would score a touchdown but he fumbled in the North Branch end zone with the Vikings recovering.
North Branch scored on its first possession when quarterback Andrew Thauwald broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run. The run for the two-point conversion failed as the Vikings had the early lead.
Grand Rapids answered back on its next drive as Provinzino sprinted through the North Branch defense and outran it for a 64-yard scoring run. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 7-6.
After forcing a North Branch punt, the Thunderhawks scored again to increase their lead. The big play in the drive was an Owen Glenn 45-yard run down to the North Branch one yard line. Provinzino bulled into the end zone from there as Grand Rapids led 13-6 midway through the second quarter.
The Vikings answered back with less than a minute remaining in the first half when Thauwald scored on a one-yard plunge. The two-point conversion failed again as Grand Rapids led 13-12.
Grand Rapids fumbled the ensuing kickoff giving North Branch good field position with less than a minute left in the half. However, the Vikings were unable to put points on the board as Grand Rapids took a one-point lead into halftime.
North Branch reclaimed the lead at 15-13 in the third quarter when Tanner Bollman booted a field goal. But Grand Rapids responded immediately as Glenn broke off a touchdown run to allow the Thunderhawks to reclaim the lead. Metzgar’s kick was good as Grand Rapids led 20-15.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Ashton Labelle – who had a big game for North Branch – reached the end zone on a run. The try for the two-point conversion failed but North Branch led 21-20.
The Vikings intercepted a Provinzino pass with 5:28 left in the game to thwart a Grand Rapids drive, and using its ball-control offense, North Branch was able to run out the clock from there.
Neither team completed a pass in the game, but North Branch was able to pick up 390 yards on the ground led by Labelle who finished with 166 yards.
Glenn rushed for 116 yards for Grand Rapids while Provinzino finished with 100.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 3-2 on the season. North Branch improves to 5-0.
Grand Rapids 7 6 7 0 — 20
North Branch 6 6 3 6 — 21
First Quarter
NB-Andrew Thauwald 34-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Dom Provinzino 64-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Provinzino 1-yard run (Kick blocked)
NB-Thauwald 1-yard run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
NB-Tanner Bollman field goal
GR-Owen Glenn yard run (Metzgar kick)
Fourth Quarter
NB-Ashton Labelle run (Run failed)
