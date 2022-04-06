BEMIDJI — Area high school track and field teams got going at the Little Amik Track and Field Meet which was conducted indoors at Bemidji State University on March 29.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys
Quintin Laveau of Pillager won the 60-meter dash in 7.411 seconds, tipping Ayo Ogundeji of Nevis who was clocked in 7.412. Risto Borgman of Grand Rapids placed ninth in 7.61 seconds and Justice Rebrovich of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) was 13th in 7.73 seconds.
Jacob Kelly of Bemidji won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.54 seconds. Wyatt Christensen of Grand Rapids was second in 9.00 seconds while Oskar Jenson of GNK was third in 9.50 seconds. Wesley Carlson of the Thunderhawks was sixth in 9.71 seconds, Herschel Christensen placed seventh in 9.72 seconds, and Gage Roberts of GNK was 11th in 10.24 seconds.
Ayo Ogundeji of Nevis won the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.11 seconds. Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids was right on his heels in second place in a time of 24.29 seconds. Risto Borgman of the Thunderhawks was eighth in 25.27 seconds, Justice Rebrovich of GNK was 11th in 25.65 seconds.
Isaak McDonald of Bemidji was first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.43 seconds. Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids was second in 54.28 seconds. Bodie Jorgenson of GNK placed seventh in 56.45 seconds.
Noah Huot of Park Rapids Area was first in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:09.06, Eli Bervig of Park Rapids Area was second in 2:10.37. Daniel Olson of GNK placed sixth in 2:15.92, and Benjamin Plackner of GNK was 10th in 2:18.06.
Noah Huot of Park Rapids Area was first in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:48.29 with Brady Rach of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale coming in second in 4:50.89. Daniel Olson of GNK placed ninth in 5:05.32 and Benjamin Plackner of GNK was 11th in 5:10.03.
Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes won the 3,200-meter run in 11:04.08 with Darryl Etter of Park Rapids Area second in 11:36.64. Sam Barton of Grand Rapids was fourth in 12:35.75 followed by Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, Grand Rapids, fifth in 12:46.29, Larson Curnow, Grand Rapids, sixth in 12:56.91, and Seth Barton, Grand Rapids, seventh in 13:56.97.
Pillager won the 4 x 200-merer relay in 1:40.06 with Hibbing second in 1:41.43. Grand Rapids was ninth in 1:47.10.
Bemidji was first in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:41.08 with Bertha-Hewitt second in 3:49.16. Grand Rapids was 13th in 4:15.36.
Park Rapids was first in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:00.28 while Bertha-Hewitt was second in 9:24.55. Grand Rapids was third in 9:25.47 and GNK was fifth in 9:53.37.
In the high jump, Lyrik Haug of Wadena-Deer Creek was first with a height of 6-feet,4-inches. Cruz Megazzini of Pequot Lakes was second at 6-0. Wyatt Christensen of the Thunderhawks placed fifth with 5-8 while Herschel Christensen of Grand Rapids was eighth with 5-6. John Duffy of GNK was 13th with 5-2.
Preston Miller of Bertha-Hewitt won the long jump with a distance of 19-feet, 6.50 inches. Quintin Laveau of Pillager was second with 19-4.75. Logan Mather of GNK placed fourth with 18-10 while Curtis Card of Grand Rapids was 12th with 17-9.
Charlie Bushinger of Wadena-Deer Creek was first in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet. Brady Domier of Wadena-Deer Creek was second with 11-6. Kaydin Metzgar of Grand Rapids was third with 11-6 and Oskar Jenson of GNK was ninth with 9-0.
Jackson Weston of Grand Rapids won the shot put with a heave of 47-feet. Luke Hartung of Park Rapids Area was second with 45-3. Caden Kallinen of Bigfork placed fifth with 42-5 and Mason Marx of GNK was seventh with 41-5. Connor Brainard of the Thunderhawks was ninth with 38-3 and Chase Jacobson of Bigfork was 14th with 36-8.
Jacob Jensrud of Hibbing won the triple jump with a distance of 40-feet, 5.50-inches. Charlie Bushinger of Wadena-Deer Creek was second with 39-3.5. Oskar Jenson of GNK was eighth with 36-5 and Herschel Christensen of the Thunderhawks was 12th with 34-0.
Girls
Ava Phrakonkham of Bagley-Fosston won the 60-meter dash in a time of 8.04 seconds. Paige Haack of Lake of the Woods/Rainy River was second in 8.24 seconds. Jaci Rebrovich of GNK was seventh in 8.60 seconds and Ellee Nelson of Grand Rapids was 13th in 8.82 seconds.
Madysen Schmidt of Bemidji placed first in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.47 seconds. Moore of Frazee was second in 10.12 seconds.
Ellee Nelson of the Thunderhawks was ninth in 10.97 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. Madysen Schmidt of Bemidji was first in 9.47 seconds while Rylee Moore of Frazee was second in 10.12 seconds.
Riika Tirkonnen of Bagley-Fosston was first in the 200-merer dash in 27.65 seconds. Paige Haack of Lake of the Woods was second in 28.08 seconds. Alvine Njounang of Grand Rapids was 15th in 29.66 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Amber Collins of Wadena-Deer Creek was first in 1:02.18 while Kim Hitchen of Fertile-Beltrami was second in 1:02.69.
Regan DeWitt of Bemidji won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:32.22 with Emery Maki of Hibbing placing second in 2:32.28. Ella Karkela of Grand Rapids was fourth in 2:37.28, and Lola Champlin of GNK was 14th in 2:50.67.
Kendra Miller of Bertha-Hewitt won the 1,600-meter run in 5:59.37 with Ella Karkela of Grand Rapids coming in a close second in 6:00.18. Emily Walters of Grand Rapids was 12th in 6:25.64.
Whitney Sylvester of Grand Rapids won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 12:58.22 with Mileena Sladek of Hibbing coming in second in 13:05. Brooklynn Noble of Bigfork was sixth in 16:21.
Bagley-Fosston was first in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:56.08 with Frazee second in 1:56.40. Grand Rapids was seventh in 2:00.12.
Frazee was first in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:23.80. Park Rapids was second in 4:24.38. Grand Rapids was 10th in 4:57.51.
Park Rapids Area won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:39.30 with Bemidji second in 10:46.08. Grand Rapids was seventh in 11:37.00 with GNK coming in eighth in 11:38.44.
Rylee Moore of Frazee won the high jump with a height of 5-feet. Jadyn Kelly of Bemidji was second with 4-10. Memphys Tendrup of Bigfork was ninth with 4-3.
In the long jump, Olivia Petron of Frazee was first with 15-5.25 and Julia Gherardi of Hibbing was second with 15-4. Gabby Rahier of Bigfork placed sixth with 14-10 and Claire Clusiau of GNK was 15th in 13-10.5.
Julia Gherardi of Hibbing won the pole vault with a height of 11-6. Morgan Koppelman of Park Rapids Area was second with 9-0. Liv Hofstad of Grand Rapids and Brooke Petrich of GNK tied for 12th with 6-0.
Emmalee Oviatt of GNK won the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 6-inches. Kennedy Smith of Bemidji was second with 35-4. Justine Carsrud of Grand Rapids was ninth with 29-4.
Hannah Peterson of West Marshall Fusion won the triple jump with a distance of 33-11. Rylee Moore of Frazee was second with 32-0. Layla Miskovich of GNK was 10th with 29-4 and Kyra Giffen of Grand Rapids placed 10th with 29-4.
