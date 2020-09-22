CLOQUET — Although it lost a close match to a strong Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) team 3-1 on Saturday, the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team came away with a good feeling.
Cloquet is the top team in the section right now and the Thunderhawks were able to keep pace with the Lumberjacks for the entire match. Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said it was a good match despite the loss.
“We obviously wanted the win, but there were a lot of good things about Saturday,” Koerbitz said. “Cloquet is the top team in the section right now and we proved that we can be right there with them if we focus on being our best.
“We had a lot of guys who don’t typically see that many minutes step up as we lost guys to injury and a red card. That being said, there are no excuses and CEC was the better team that day.”
Cloquet started off the scoring by tallying 26 minutes into the match, and then increased its lead with another goal three minutes into the second half.
Then, five minutes into the second half, Grand Rapids was forced to play with only 10 players – compared to the 11 for CEC – after a Thunderhawk player received a red card.
Still, Grand Rapids was able to cut the lead in half seven minutes into the second half when Ian Salmela scored on an assist from Nic Langlois.
CEC regained its two-goal lead 28 minutes into the second half when it scored on a penalty kick. There was no more scoring as the Lumberjacks took the victory.
“The game film revealed a lot, and we felt like we have a good sense on where we need to get better in the next few weeks. We are proud of the boys, and we recognize that we have to keep improving as the season winds down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.