NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway wrestling coach Nick Bruss might have a small team, but the Titans could do some big things during the 2021-22 season.
If everything plays out the way Bruss is expecting it to play out, he wouldn’t be surprised if some of his wrestlers have the opportunity to advance to the state meet in March.
Not being able to fill all 14 weight classes is an obstacle, but Bruss isn’t looking at it from the standpoint.
The Titans will focus on the individual aspect of the team.
“We might end up with a couple of dual-meet wins when we wrestle teams similar to ours, but individually, I have a handful of them who are going to place high at sections, and hopefully, get to state,” Bruss said. “All of these kids have a shot.
“We’re hoping to have a few kids push ahead. If they can do that, that will say something about our program. That’s our hope. Hopefully, it will work out that way, then we can get more kids interested in wrestling. It might open some eyes. That’s something I want to do.”
One of those wrestlers is senior Dominick Holcomb.
Holcomb has dropped weight and will be competing at either 160-pounds or 170-pounds this season. He placed sixth last year at sections at 195-pounds.
“He’s down a couple of weights from last year,” Bruss said. “He wasn’t strong enough at 195. This year, he’s stronger and thinner. He’s gotten quicker. He will wrestle better. I look for him to win quite a few more matches than last year.”
The lone junior on the team is Mason Marx, who won 16 matches last year, and he was in the state preliminaries last season.
“It’s only his third year of wrestling, so he’s come a long way in a short time,” Bruss said. “He’s new to the sport, but he’s gotten stronger over the summer. He’s coming around. I look for him to be back past the preliminary round and into state.
“That’s my hope for him.”
There’s two sophomores, Aiden Duffy and Brennan Perkovich.
Perkovich was at 106-pounds last year. He’ll jump up to 120- or 126-pounds this year.
He’s already beaten Asher Hedblom of Rock Ridge this season.
“He’s grown up a little bit,” Bruss said. “I am hoping for a top two in sections, but it’s going to be tough for those guys to be in state.”
Duffy was around .500 last year, but his road to state won’t be easy at either 152 or 160 pounds.
“He’ll be wrestling a lot of tough kids,” Bruss said. “He can be in a top spot if he wrestles well at the right time.”
Freshmen John Duffy and Cole Hart could make some noise.
“Duffy is stronger, so he should win a lot more matches,” Bruss said. “We’ll see how he matches up in sections. He’s looked good so far. Cole, he’s brand new, with only two weeks under his belt.
“He’s our heavyweight, so he’s a big, strong kid. It’s tough to say what to expect out of him, but in a couple of years, he’ll come around. He’s quick, athletic and he learns fast.”
Eighth-grader Kanye Wood is brand new to the sport, but he’ll be wrestling at 195-pounds.
“He’s strong for his age,” Bruss said. “He’s learning quickly. He’ll come around eventually. He’s an athlete.”
Seventh-grader Jovanna Voelker will wrestle at 120-pounds. She takes part in jiu jitsu, and Bruss said she’s a fast learner. She’s already 5-2 on the season.
The Minnesota State High School League has sanctioned girls wrestling this season, so they will have their own sectional and state, which will run at the same time as the boys tournament.
With only eight wrestlers, Bruss knows that dual meets will be hard to win. That’s why he’s focusing more on individual success this season.
“We look at dual meets differently than most teams,” Bruss said. “We look at them as to how many matches we did win. If we have eight matches and win five of them, that makes the kids feel better.
“We have to keep the right mind set and wrestle tough. That’s how we’ll get ready for the individual section, rather than the team section.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.