NASHWAUK — Last year, after a game between the Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway High School baseball teams, the coaches and players gathered in the infield to discuss the option of pairing and sharing their programs.
After all, the two schools had already been sharing sports in football, cross country, wrestling and hockey, so the transition of adding another sport together would be smooth.
That’s the way it turned out as the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team will hit the field running during the 2022 season, with a new coach in the dugout, Ben Sletten.
Sletten, who had been assisting Brian Gangl last season, talked about the possibility of combining programs.
“We threw it out there because in Nashwauk, we didn’t have a lot of numbers,” Sletten said. “We had enough for a junior high and varsity team. It was heartbreaking to see a lack of involvement with the N-K kids.
“I didn’t know much about the Greenway side, but it had been a common theme with the other sports involved. That’s where this was heading. We brought it to the school boards, and they voted on it.”
Both school boards accepted the idea, so now, they had to hire a coach.
“Whenever you combine programs, you have to go back to the drawing board,” Sletten said. “There was the application process and interview. I was fortunate enough to get it. I didn’t think I’d get it.
“I was grateful to be given such an honor, to be a part of both of these programs and the history of the programs. It’s humbling.”
As Sletten started to assemble his coaching staff, he kept both communities in mind.
He will have Mike Vekich, Dan Mell and Jason Fillman as his assistant coaches.
“I picked people I’ve known and played ball with,” Sletten said. “I know and trust them. I’m still learning from them.”
Once the team got together during the middle of March, Sletten didn’t have any worries about how the players would mesh together.
“These kids are a great group,” Sletten said. “They’ve played with each other in other sports, and the last two summers, they’ve played on the VFW and Legion teams. They’ve built relationships and friendships.”
Both Greenway and Nashwauk-Keewatin have strong histories in baseball, so now, Sletten will try to emulate that with the two schools together.
“It’s two awesome communities,” Sletten said. “They’ve built a culture, and they want to be a part of this successful adventure. The kids are doing a great job working together. They all have the same goal in mind.
“They’re working hard to set the tone, set an example, and it’s rubbing off on everybody. Based on what I’ve seen, they want to play their best baseball. They want to do the best that they can. We want the kids to have the opportunity to be successful.”
Sletten, himself, is still getting used to being a head coach. He’s coached during the summer, but this is a different situation.
“There’s a lot that goes with it, the responsibilities out there,” Sletten said. “I want to teach them the game. I have a great staff. We’ll try to make our players better, and make myself better as a coach.
“I hope to learn more, and I hope they’re learning from me. We’re trying to build something here.”
