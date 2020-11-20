PROCTOR — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) High School football team continued its fine postseason play as it completely dominated the Two Harbors Agates by a 34-13 score in Section 7AAA action Friday afternoon in Proctor.
The Titans led 22-0 at the half and never looked back in the win. GNK used the tough running of Dacoda Thoennes and Ty Donahue to have their way with the Rails. GNK set the tone for the game as it drove for a touchdown on its first possession, the score coming on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Aidan Rajala to Gaige Waldvogel. Donahue caught the two-point conversion pass and the Titans led 8-0.
GNK increased its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Thoennes blasted into the end zone from three yards out. Then, later in the quarter, Thoennes scored his second touchdown on a 20-yard jaunt. He followed that up by running for the two-point conversion and GNK led 22-0 at the half.
GNK increased its lead to 28-0 in the third quarter when Thoennes reached the end zone for the third time, this time on a 20-yard run. Later in the quarter, Thoennes again found pay dirt as GNK led 34-0 entering the final quarter.
Matson Granbo scored two late touchdowns for Two Harbors but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Titans went on to the big win.
With the win, GNK finishes at 3-4 for the season while Two Harbors is at 4-3.
Greenway 8 14 12 0—34
Two Harbors, 0 0 0 13—13
First Quarter
G-Gaige Waldvogel 8-yard pass from Aidan Rajala (Ty Donahue pass from Rajala)
Second Quarter
G-Dacoda Thoennes 3-yard run (Run failed)
G-Thoennes 20-yard run (Thoennes run)
Third Quarter
G-Thoennes 11-yard run (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter
G-Thoennes 5-yard run (Run failed)
TH-Matson Granbo 18-yard run (Caleb Waldron kick)
TH-Granbo 11-yard run (Kick failed)
No. 4 Bigfork 52,
No. 5 Ely 6
GRAND RAPIDS — The No. 4-seeded Huskies scored seven times on the ground and rushed for at least 240 yards en route to a 52-6 victory over No. 5 Ely in the quarterfinal round of the Section 7 9-Man playoffs.
Jackson Lovdahl led the way as he ran for more than 115 yards with three touchdown runs of 55, 30 and 35 yards. Mankin Wilde added TD runs of 30 and 3 yards, while Caden Kallinen and Joe Schultz also found the end zone.
Ely got its lone touchdown on a three-yard Lane Anderson scoring run.
“We just physically couldn’t match them up front,’’ said Ely head coach Cory Lassi. The coach and his players were just happy they had an “opportunity to play with everything else that’s going on.’’
The Timberwolves ended the season with a 3-3 record. Bigfork (4-2) was supposed to play in the semifinals Saturday at No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Ely 0 0 0 6 — 6
Bigfork 14 2414 0— 52
First Quarter
BF: Jackson Lovdahl 55 run (Caden Kallinen run)
BF: Joe Schultz 30 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
BF: Lovdahl 30 run (Schultz run)
BF: Kallinen 55 run (Troy Myers from Kallinen)
BF: Lovdahl 35 run (Kallinen run)
Third Quarter
BF: Mankin Wilde 30 run (Kallinen run)
BF: Wilde 3 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ely: Lane Anderson 3 run (run failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.