NASHWAUK—Evan Osterhoutd has quite the resumé when it comes to wrestling.
In high school, Osterhoudt went to state twice as an individual and twice with the Hibbing High School wrestling team.
After high school, he started coaching as a sophomore in college, working with the North Minneapolis Elementary School, then he worked the program at Coon Rapids.
Individually, Osterhoudt was a two-time All-American in Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Folkstyle wrestling.
Osterhoudt can now put another notch in his belt as he prepares his Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway wrestling team for the 2022-23 season.
This is a position Osterhoudt has been waiting to get.
“I’ve always loved coaching,” Osterhoudt said. “I enjoyed it. I had more fun coaching than competing. I like helping kids grow and developing into young men and women.”
When the Titans’ job came open, Osterhoudt didn’t hesitate to apply.
“I knew they had a short time to find a coach,” Osterhoudt said. “Their previous coach had a busy schedule and it wasn’t going to work out for him. I wanted to see somebody who knew the sport, so I put my name in the hat.”
Osterhoudt had already been working with the elementary program, so it was a natural fit.
“At the elementary school, we had numbers in the teens, then we built it up to around 40,” Osterhoudt said. “COVID knocked those numbers back down, but I wanted to make it fun for them.
“They had to work hard to get things done, but I didn’t do traditional workouts. I’d mix things up so the kids weren’t getting burned out on just running and doing the same things every day.”
In taking over the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway program, Osterhoudt only has one senior, Mason Marx, who could make some noise this season.
“I want him to continue to improve,” Osterhoudt said. “I want him to work on being more aggressive. Ideally, he should be a state entrant. He’s got the abilities, but he needs to put it all together.”
The junior class consists of Brennan Perkovich and Aiden Duffy.
John Duffy and Ethan Welling are the two sophomores on the team.
“He (Duffy) ’s hard working and driven,” Osterhoudt said. “ He’s pushing Mason every day. If he can make the jump from the practice room to the mat, he’s someone who could qualify for the state meet as well.”
The lone eighth-grader is Jovanna Voelker, then there’s four seventh-graders, Judd Serich, Corbin Nagler, Hosea Huick and Matthew Cullen.
“Jovanna is a naturally-gifted athlete,” Osterhoudt said. “I’ll put her in the girls division. She will compete with anybody she wrestles this year. She’s fluid and smooth. I’m interested in how the season goes for her.
“The other younger wrestlers, they have to learn, grow and get bigger. I want them to have fun. I have high expectations for them.”
There are other things more important than wrestling, according to Osterhoudt.
“Grades are a huge part of it,” Osterhoudt said. “That means a lot more than what happens on the mat. I want to develop them, make some other kids see it and make them join.
“I want them to enjoy the sport. Word of mouth is the way to grow everything.”
