CLOQUET — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys won a pair of events and scored in many others to come away Thursday as the Section 7A Track and Field champions with 82 points.
The top two finishers advance to the State Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
GNK was paced by Geno Uhrbom’s win in the 3200 meters (10:12.50) and Taevon Wells’ victory in the 400 meter dash (52.00). Uhrbom also claimed a spot at state by grabbing the runner-up spot in the 1600 meters (4:31.70).
Section 7A Track and Field Championships
Boys’ Individual Results (Top 2 finishers advance to State)
100 meter dash: 1, Matson Granmo, TH, 11.60; 2, Kaden Robbins, MLWR, 11.72.
200 meter dash: 1, Granmo, TH, 23.90; 2, Robbins, MLWR, 23.92.
400 meter dash: 1, Taevon Wells, GNK, 52.00; 2, Evan Bowen, Proc, 52.61.
800 meters: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1.55.38; 2, Isaac Swanson, TH, 1:58.63; 6, Weston Marx, GNK, 2:10.34.
1600 meters: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:17.56; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 4:31.70.
3200 meters: 1, Uhrbom, GNK, 10:12.50; 2, Noah Foster, Crom, 10:26.69; 4, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:49.29.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Gavin Skelton, ME, 16.76; 2, Jajuan Hall, GNK, 16.77.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Skelton, ME, 41.70; 2, Tony Cummins, SR/CH/NW, 42.06; 7, Hall, GNK, 44.60; 13, Daniel Olson, GNK.
4x100 relay: 1, SR/CH/NW (Isaiah Foster, Weston Stroschein, Cummins, Tyler Anderson), 44.91; 2, MLWR, 45.18; 3, Greenway/N-K (Isaiah Austad, Brock Stram, Wells, Hall), 45.27.
4x200 relay: 1, MLWR, 1:34.37; 2, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Sortedahl, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 1:34.38; 7, GNK (Stram, Riley Haugen, Brayden Austad, Bodie Jorgenson), 1:39.76.
4x400 relay: 1, Proctor, 3:31.28; 2, GNK (I. Austad, Jorgenson, Wells, Uhrbom), 3:31.93.
4x800 relay: 1, MLWR, 8:20.85; 2, GNK (Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Olson, Michael Butterfield), 8:26.78.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-04.00; 2, Carter Zezulka, Esko, 5-11.00; 10, I. Austad, GNK, 5-06.00.
Pole vault: 1, Jackson Thompson, MLWR, 13-00.00; 2, Nick Nierenhausen, CI, 12-06.00; 6, Butterfield, GNK, 9-00.00; 12T, Oskar Jenson, GNK, 7-00.00.
Long jump: 1, Carter Johnson, MLWR, 20-04.50; 2, Kaden McNiff, Flood, 20-01.00.
Triple jump: 1, McNiff, Flood, 42-09.75; 2, Harrison Nistler, McGreg, 40-03.25; 14, Wells, GNK, 35-03.75.
Shot put: 1, Gage Stankiewicz, Esko, 49-05.50; 2, Cody Jantzen, IF, 47-08.00; 14, Hall, GNK, 37-04.00.
Discus: 1, Stankiewicz, Esko, 166-04.00; 2, Anvid, SR/CH/NW, 162-04.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.