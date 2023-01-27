v

Senior Sophia Verke of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team has been named as All-Iron Range Girls Swimmer of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Most high school swimmers specialize in one event with the idea of becoming proficient enough to earn a state meet berth in that event.

But senior Sophia Verke of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team had a number of options entering the Section 7A meet this season, being assured that she could earn a state berth in the two events she selected to compete in.


