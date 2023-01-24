The Hoard family was honored for its contribution to Grand Rapids wrestling as multiple generations of the family have wrestled for the Grandn Rapids High School team. The family was honored during the recent Skip Nalan Invitational.
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team dug deep to win its own Skip Nalan Invitational on Jan. 21, finishing first among the 11 teams competing.
The Thunderhawks finished with 190 team points to outdistance second place Jamestown, N.D., which had 174. They were followed in order by Deer River 164, Brainerd 148, Hibbing 145.5, Edina 115, Fosston-Bagley 110, Superior 82, Crosby-Ironton 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 51, and Proctor-Hermantown 48.5.
Charles Ikola of Deer River won the 106-pound division as he stopped Jack Schauer of Jamestown by a 2-0 decision in the championship match. Rhain Bacalan of Deer River was seventh as he downed Jack London of Proctor-Hermantown by fall in 1:40 in the seventh place match.
Joey Seely of Grand Rapids won the 113-pound division as he beat Shane Thompson of Fosston-Bagley in the championship match by a close 1-0 decision. Ian Benham of Deer River was eighth as he lost to Dossidy Fleischhacker of Brainerd in the seventh place match by fall in 3:44.
Christian Jelle of Hibbing won the 120-pound division as he downed Holden Brink of the Thunderhawks in the championship match by fall in 3:49. Asher Brenden of Grand Rapids was third as he beat Landin Laakso of Proctor-Hermantown in the third place match by fall in 2:57.
At 126 pounds, Landon Nebel of Edina won the division as he beat Pete Rasmussen of Jamestown in the championship match. Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids was third as he stopped Cade Ostrowski of Brainerd in the third place match by a 5-2 decision. Dylan Gielen of the Warriors was fifth as he beat Jake Freed of Grand Rapids in the fifth place match by fall in 42 seconds.
Easton Dircks of Brainerd won the 132-pound division as he defeated Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids in the title match by an 11-4 decision. Destan Skelly of the Thunderhawks finished in sixth place as he lost to Lukas Lind of Brainerd by fall in 1:55. Wyatt Gullickson of Deer River was seventh as he beat Logan Jennings of Superior by fall in 1:58 in the seventh place match.
Connor Krueger of Superior defeated Aden Braun of Jamestown to win the 138-pound division. Connor Keith of the Thunderhawks was fourth as he lost to Zach Thompson of Fosston-Bagley by a 9-3 decision in the third place match. Preston Reed of Deer River was eighth as he lost to Owen Hipps of Edina by fall in 2:49 in the seventh place match.
At 145 pounds, Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd defeated Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids by an 11-3 major decision to win the title. Tygh Gullickson of Deer River was third as he downed Jason Thomas of Superior in the third place match by an 11-1 major decision. Simon Sisco of the Thunderhawks was seventh as he beat Colin Hart of Deer River in the seventh place match.
John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton won the 152-pound division as he beat Nathias Parks of Deer River in the title match by fall in 45 seconds. Trevor Snetsinger of Grand Rapids was third as he downed Hunter Bergin of Brainerd by a 5-3 decision in the third place match.
At 160 pounds, Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing won the title by downing Adyn Eckart of Jamestown by fall in 1:35 of the title match. Hunter Rhodes of Deer River was third as he beat Isaiah Essien of Superior in the third place match by fall in 2:27. Oliver Spahn of the Thunderhawks was fifth with a tight 3-2 decision over Wyatt Mitchell of Superior in the fifth place match.
Colton Mewes of Jamestown downed Gus Thompson of Deer River in the championship match at 170 pounds with a fall in 1:17. Weston Danielson of Grand Rapids was third as he beat Kaden Sanford of Fosston-Bagley in the third place match by fall in 2:16.
At 182 pounds, Zak McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown won the title with a 6-1 decision over Jackson Walters of Jamestown. Jaxon Thompson of the Thunderhawks was fifth as he downed Kenneth Braman of Edina in the fifth place match by a 2-0 decision.
JoJo Thompson of Deer River claimed the 195-pound division as he stopped Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek by a 7-6 decision in the championship match.
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee of Hibbing defeated Lee Perrington of Deer River in the title match by fall in 1:18. Joe Berg of Grand Rapids was sixth as he lost to Camden Rhodes of Edina in the fifth place match by fall in 2:20.
Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids won the title in the 285-pound division, pinning Brody Perry of Edina in 5:52 of the title match.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.