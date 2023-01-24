w

The Hoard family was honored for its contribution to Grand Rapids wrestling as multiple generations of the family have wrestled for the Grandn Rapids High School team. The family was honored during the recent Skip Nalan Invitational.

 photo by robyn wakefield

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team dug deep to win its own Skip Nalan Invitational on Jan. 21, finishing first among the 11 teams competing.

The Thunderhawks finished with 190 team points to outdistance second place Jamestown, N.D., which had 174. They were followed in order by Deer River 164, Brainerd 148, Hibbing 145.5, Edina 115, Fosston-Bagley 110, Superior 82, Crosby-Ironton 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 51, and Proctor-Hermantown 48.5.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments