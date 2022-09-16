v

Grand Rapids’ Peyton Skelly (17) and Lilyana Peterson go up for a block during the Thunderhawks’ match with Hibbing Tuesday in Hibbing.

 Photo by Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat.

The Thunderhawks never lost a beat in downing Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

