ELY — The Grand Rapids High School boys and girls Nordic ski teams had an impressive opening to their season on Thursday as both teams took first in the Ely Freestyle Invite.
Following are results for both the boys and girls:
Varsity Boys
The Thunderhawks placed first as a team as it scored 390 to outdistance the field. Mesabi East was second with 368 while Ely placed third with 286.
Grand Rapids had three of the top four skiers in the 9.5-kilometer race. Senior Sam Stertz finished first overall with a time of 24 minutes and 11 seconds. His teammate, sophomore Matej Cervenka, was right on his heels as he was second in 25:13.
Junior Gabriel Pointer of Ely was third in 26:29 followed by senior Joshua Timm, Grand Rapids, 27:01, Jon Hakala, Ely, 28:02, Connor Matschiner, Mesabi East, 29:12, senior Frank Gangi, Grand Rapids, seventh in 29:22, and Carter Skelton, Mesabi East, 29:23. Jack Cannella of the Thunderhawks, a senior, was 11th in 31:25.
Varsity Girls
Grand Rapids won the team title with 387 points, tipping second place Ely which finished with 375. Mesabi East was third with 362.
Sanny Gangi of Grand Rapids, just a sophomore, won the girls race as she finished the 9.5-kilometer course in a time of 29:25.
Lydia Skelton of Mesabi East was second in 29:35 followed by senior Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, third in 29:42, sophomore Zoe Devine, Ely, 29:50, sophomore Phoebe Helms, Ely, 30:08, freshman Ella Karkela, Grand Rapids, sixth in 31:20, sophomore Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, seventh in 32:47, Bella Thomas, Mesabi East, 33:19, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 34:47, and senior Hailey LaFrenier, Grand Rapids, 10th in 36:01.
Other Grand Rapids skiers were senior Katherine Eddy, 13th in 37:06, and junior Liv Wyland, 16th in 37:59.
Jr. Varsity Boys
The 4.9-kilometer race was won by freshman Liam Lacey of Ely in a time of 18:57. Freshman Henry Lowe of Ely was second in 19:58.
Grand Rapids’ lone entrant in the race was senior Zach Bolton who finished fourth in a time of 23:31.
Jr. Varsity Girls
Grand Rapids won the team title with 386 points. Ely was second with 283 while Mesabi East was third with 279.
Abigail Birkey, a Grand Rapids sophomore, won the 4.9-kilometer race in a time of 17:20. Ava Skustad of Ely was second in 17:27 while Kate Nelson of Mesabi East was third in 18:11.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were sophomore Taylor Birkey, fourth in 18:35, freshman Emily Timm, sixth in 19:19, freshman Emily Walters, seventh in 19:44, sophomore Sophia Verke, eighth in 20:25, sophomore Lenna Johnson, 10th in 20:36, sophomore Gabrielle Daydodge, 11th in 21:20, freshman Leah Arola, 13th in 24:44, and freshman Keira Bissonette, 15th in 25:57.
Jr. High Boys
Ely won the team title while Grand Rapids was third.
Otto Devine of Ely was first in the 3.3-kilometer race in a time of 11:20. Eli Olson of Ely was second in 11:22 while Silas Solum of Ely was third in 11:34.
Grand Rapids skiers were Larson Curnow, sixth in 12:47, Kale Fairchild, ninth in 13:38, and Brier Love, 17th in 17:47.
Jr. High Girls
Mesabi East won the team title while Grand Rapids was third.
Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East won the 3.3-kilometer race in a time of 12:10. Chloe Petersen of Grand Rapids was second in 12:40 and Maggie Landwer of Mesabi East placed third in 13:56.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were Rowan Krueger-Barth, sixth in 15:09, Emily Ericson, eighth in 15:34, Neveah Hoard, 12th in 16:50, and Molly Magnuson, 13th in 16:57.
