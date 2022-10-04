HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team scored three times in the first half en route to a 4-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at Vic Power Field.
But before the Thunderhawks got on the board, the Bluejackets had ample opportunity to take the early lead.
“We came so close,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist said. “It was right away in the first eight minutes. Our chances came before theirs, and that may have changed the whole tide of the game.”
Unfortunately for Hibbing/Chisholm, those shots didn’t find their mark, and it would be Grand Rapids getting on the board during the 10th minute of the game with a goal by Abbey Birkey.
The Thunderhawks then scored at the 20th and 30th minutes with goals from Natalee Bushman and Taelyn Pomplun, respectively, taking that three-goal lead into halftime.
In the second half, Grand Rapids added an insurance goal at the 65th minute by Kyie DeBay to seal the game away.
Maggie MacLean had five saves in goal for Grand Rapids to get the shutout.
“I’m glad we could pull out the win and shutout,” Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said. “Although not our best, cleanest game played, I’m happy we could get some goals and come home with the win.
“Jada (Morgan) had a great game, with some nice crosses, and our backline of Jessika (Lofstrom), Maisie (Bader), Katie (Harker) and Cali (Madsen) did a great job of shutting down their offense to get us the shutout.”
Bluejacket goalkeeper Aella White had 12 saves.
“We did a lot better on offense in this game, so that was tough in the first half,” Neist said. “Had one of those chances gone in, it would have been huge for us. We’re making small improvements.”
