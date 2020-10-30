NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School football team improved to 4-0 on the season as it downed North Branch 28-16 in action Friday night in North Branch.
Grand Rapids used a bit of trickery to score on its first possession. The Thunderhawks lined up in punt formation on fourth down but a fake punt resulted in a 68-yard touchdown run by senior John Bonner. Nic Langlois booted the extra point and Grand Rapids had an early 7-0 advantage.
After a North Branch punt, the Thunderhawks drove for another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. The touchdown came on a one-yard plunge by senior quarterback Trent Johnson.
North Branch got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when it tackled a Thunderhawk in the end zone for a safety. Grand Rapids led 14-2 after the first quarter.
A fumble deep in its own territory helped North Branch pull to within 14-8 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Thauwald to Gavyn Jensen-Schneider.
Grand Rapids was able to put together a nice scoring drive late in the quarter capped off by a 22-yard touchdown scamper by Max Bergman. Langlois was good with the extra point as the Thunderhawks took a 21-8 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Grand Rapids’ Karter Olson intercepted a Thauwald pass on North Branch’s first drive of the second half but the Thunderhawks returned the favor as they lost a fumble with the Vikings recovering deep in Grand Rapids territory. Ashton Labelle bulled into the end zone from three yards out to make the Thunderhawks pay for the mistake. Thauwald ran in the two-point conversion as the Rapids lead was pared to 21-15 with under three minutes to play in the third quarter.
Grand Rapids went for it on a fourth and three situation but Bonner was stopped short of the first down as North Branch took over at the Thunderhawk 31-yard line. The Vikings drove deep into Grand Rapids territory before the Vikings returned the favor and fumbled with Grand Rapids recovering.
Grand Rapids then put together a nice drive but a dropped pass on fourth down caused the Thunderhawks to turn over the ball on downs at the Viking 20 yard line with 7:35 left in the game.
The Grand Rapids defense then came up big as North Branch went for a first down on a fourth and three play at its own 29 yard line but the run was stuffed and the Thunderhawks took over at the Viking 31 yard line.
Grand Rapids then punched in an insurance touchdown as Johnson found Bergman for an 18-yard touchdown pass as the Thunderhawks led 28-16.
Dane Kennedy picked off a North Branch pass late in the game to seal the victory.
The Thunderhawks unofficially picked up 244 yards rushing in the game led by Bonner with 111 yards on 10 carries and Johnson who picked up 59 yards on eight carries. Johnson completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.
The Grand Rapids defense allowed just 189 yards of total offense in the game.
Grand Rapids 14 7 0 7 — 28
North Branch 2 6 8 0 — 16
First Quarter
GR-John Bonner 68-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Trent Johnson 1-yard run (Langlois kick)
NB-GR tackled in end zone for safety
Second Quarter
NB-Gavyn Jensen-Schneider 15-yard pass from Andrew Thauwald (Run failed)
GR-Max Bergman 22-yard run (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
NB-Ashton Labelle 3-yard run (Thauwald run)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Bergman 18-yard pass from Johnson (Langlois kick)
