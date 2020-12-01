GRAND RAPIDS — A good number of members from the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Swimming and Diving Team.
Following is the All-Conference team:
200 yard medley relay: Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, all of Grand Rapids
200-yard freestyle relay: Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi, all of Grand Rapids
400-yard freestyle relay: Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi, all of Grand Rapids
200-yard freestyle: Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids; Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld
200-yard individual medley: Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids; Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld
50-yard freestyle: Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids; Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids
100-yard butterfly: Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids; Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld
100-yard freestyle: Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids; Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids
500-yard freestyle: Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown; Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids
100-yard breaststroke: Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids; Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld
100-yard breaststroke: Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids; Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Hermantown
Diving: Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids; Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.