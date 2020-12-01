GRAND RAPIDS — A good number of members from the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Swimming and Diving Team.

Following is the All-Conference team:

200 yard medley relay: Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, all of Grand Rapids

200-yard freestyle relay: Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi, all of Grand Rapids

400-yard freestyle relay: Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi, all of Grand Rapids

200-yard freestyle: Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids; Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld

200-yard individual medley: Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids; Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld

50-yard freestyle: Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids; Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids

100-yard butterfly: Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids; Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld

100-yard freestyle: Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids; Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids

500-yard freestyle: Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown; Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids

100-yard breaststroke: Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids; Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld

100-yard breaststroke: Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids; Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Hermantown

Diving: Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids; Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids

